CADILLAC — During the first day of the stay at home order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Wexford County Emergency Management Director Travis Baker was busy working.
Despite the order that started at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Baker said not much had changed for him from the previous day. While his day Tuesday consisted of sitting in on a video conference with state officials, he didn't notice a change to his daily activities.
"I'm still busy and I'm working with the state and all our partners," he said.
While initially, Baker said he felt like things were being blown out of proportion when it came to COVID-19, he doesn't feel that way anymore. He believes the recent actions by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were necessary and the right thing to do.
He also said he believes people have been and will continue to limit their travel and interactions with other people. He said all anyone has to do is watch traffic. He said traffic in downtown Cadillac at the noon hour is normally extremely busy, but on Tuesday only a few vehicles could be seen.
"People are listening and I'm glad people are," he said. "It is not fun to stay at home, but many are trying to get projects at home done. Stay at home. Work from home if you can. If you are feeling sick don't go out."
He said during the last week he has maintained open communication with the state as well as local law enforcement, EMS and fire departments. He also has been talking with neighboring emergency management directors to make sure they don't need any assistance. He said those agencies and entities also have been doing the same.
He also said he has made sure he is on the list for supplies from the state. He has asked for help with getting more gloves as well as N-95 masks to provide to police, EMS and fire personnel.
