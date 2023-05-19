CADILLAC — The Wexford County Republican Committee and Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority this week issued a “Call to Action” asking for the public’s help in obtaining support for a sewer overhaul funding bill.
The goal of the call to action, according to a press release issued by Wexford GOP, is to nudge House legislators for bipartisan support of an appropriations bill that Rep. Joseph Fox, R-Fremont, is spearheading in the legislature this week.
“The LMSA sewer system is over 45 years old and at a very critical point,” wrote Sheila Hill, Project Manager for the LMSA. “There have been several Sanitary Sewer Overflows that ultimately resulted in receiving an Administrative Consent Order from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The ACO also requires LMSA to complete the improvement project. The failing system is a hazard to public safety, environment and wildlife. The canal that connects Lake Mitchell to Lake Cadillac feeds into the Clam River, connects with the Muskegon River and eventually to Lake Michigan, so we need to bring immediate attention to this dire situation by reaching out to other House Representatives and urging bipartisan support for funding.”
Fox plans to introduce a bill this week to make a $18.947 million line-item appropriation for this project.
“The Wexford GOP, LMSA and Representative Fox request that all Michiganders urge support from each of the other Michigan House Representatives without delay,” the press release states.
Those who would like a contact list of legislators email the Wexford GOP at wexcountygop@yahoo.com.
