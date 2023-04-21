Wexford GOP, Rep. Fox working to obtain state funding for LMSA sewer overhaul

CADILLAC — Local Republican leaders have joined the effort to secure grant funding to pay for the Lake Mitchell sewer system overhaul.
The Wexford County Republican Committee and 101st District Rep. Joseph Fox have been working behind the scenes in an effort to convince the state appropriations committee to allocate funding toward the project.
Wexford GOP chairperson Emily DeBoer said when she first heard about the plight that the system users were in, she realized that this was a situation that not only affected people living around Lake Mitchell, but also people throughout the region.
“It’s vital to our community,” said DeBoer, who added that pollution entering the Muskegan watershed from Lake Mitchell could be one of the worst-case scenarios if the system deficiencies aren’t addressed.
“This could be a catastrophe, if not fixed,” DeBoer said.
While previous attempts to secure funding from the state toward the project have been unsuccessful, DeBoer said she thought it would be worth another try, so she reached out to Fox to find out if there was something he could do.
Fox told the Cadillac News that he’s been in contact with the Republican member of the appropriations committee, who’s discussed the issue with the Democratic chair, Rep. Will Snyder. Fox said given that Snyder’s district includes a portion of the Muskegan River, he’s hopeful that will make him partial to supporting the overhaul.
Talks have been positive so far, Fox said, although he added that it’s hard to say at this point if the project will gain traction.
“We can at least ask the question,” Fox said in regard to requesting funding from the committee.
Many aspects of the sewer system around Lake Mitchell have become outdated, leading to a number of sewer overflows in recent years; and because user rates haven’t been incrementally raised during the majority of time since the sewer was built in the 1970s, funds were never generated to pay for updates to the system, which means most of the pumping stations and transmission lines are nearing 46 years of service.
When the LMSA put the overhaul project out for bids earlier this year, they learned that the project would cost around $19 million to complete, which is more than twice the amount they were anticipating.
Current rates for single-family users are already high — $94 per month — but if the LMSA were to take out a loan for $19 million to pay for the overhaul, that would increase rates by an additional $32 to $56 per month, in addition to a projected 2% annual increase after that.
“This is a substantial monthly payment and LMSA is extremely concerned about the impact this will create for the users and their property values,” LMSA Project Manager Shelia Hill wrote in a letter to the appropriations committee outlining their dilemma.
“This also has potential to affect the township’s property tax revenue and impact future development within the sewer district ... Our hope is that after reading this letter and reviewing the supporting attachments, you will also realize the importance to protect the people, environment, wildlife, lakes and rivers.”
DeBoer said the statutory deadline for approving the state budget is July 1, so they likely will know by then if the overhaul has been selected for funding by the appropriations committee.
