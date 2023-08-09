BUCKLEY — Buckley Community Schools will now have the funding it needs to make facility improvements after voters passed a bond proposal during Tuesday August Primary.
With results from Wexford County’s Hanover and Wexford townships and Grand Traverse County’s Grant and Mayfield townships reporting, the bond passed by a tally of 281 yes votes to 92 no votes. A total of 144 voters cast a ballot in Hanover Township, while 27 voters went to the polls in Hanover Township.
The voters of Buckley Community Schools in Wexford and Grand Traverse counties were asked to pass a proposal that now allows the district to approve a bond proposal that would not exceed $7.44 million.
The purpose of the bond is to erect, furnish and equip an addition to the K-12 school building; erect, furnish and equip a new preschool building; remodel, furnish and refurnish and equip and re-equip school buildings; acquire and install instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school building; purchase school buses; and prepare, develop, improve and equip a playground, play fields and sites.
The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is 20 years, according to the ballot language. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.92 mill.
The results of Tuesday’s election are unofficial until the Wexford County Board of Canvassers meet, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
