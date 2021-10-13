CADILLAC — The Wexford County Historical Society Museum at 127 Beech St. is a little cramped and not the most convenient place in the world to practice social distancing.
That’s one reason why the museum has remained closed during the summer months, when they’re usually open for tours, speakers and other events, including their biggest fundraiser of the year.
Another reason is that they’ve been doing extensive renovations to the museum’s windows — the latest in the series of updates made to the building during the last couple of years.
Mark Mitchell, president of the Wexford County Historical Society and Museum, said renovating antique windows isn’t something just any contractor can do, so they hired a team of specialists from the Grand Rapids area who carefully remove each window and clean them using special techniques and solvents.
The reason they have to be so careful about how they handle renovations at the museum, which was built more than 100 years ago as a Carnegie Library, is its designation as a Michigan State Historic Site. For instance, they couldn’t simply install new windows to replace the old dirty ones, which would probably be cheaper, because doing so may cause them to lose their historic site designation.
Relying on specialists to do a lot of the work is one reason why renovating historic structures usually is a very expensive proposition.
The museum has received a number of donations and grants from individuals and community organizations to do window renovations, along with other work that has recently been completed, including extensive roof repairs.
Thanks to the donations they’ve received so far, Mitchell said they’ll be able to finish the first phase of window restorations this fall, with the second phase done by next summer.
With any luck, Mitchell said they should be open to visitors again by next summer.
After window work is done, Mitchell said they’ll be moving on to other projects, including making the museum ADA-accessible and rebuilding the entryway to make it resemble how it originally looked when it was built.
While they’ve been fortunate to receive many donations for the renovations, Mitchell said this money cannot be used for any other purpose, such as routine expenses and paying the bills.
They normally host a Lumberjack Dance each year to raise money toward those costs. Using the money raised in the dance, along with membership dues, donations and admission fees, they’re able to keep the building open, hire a part-time docent to work at the museum, and cover most other costs they incur throughout the course of the year.
With this year’s Lumberjack Dance canceled due to the pandemic, however, they had to think of a different way of raising money.
“We receive no tax dollars. We have been prudent and have cut our expenses where we can. Expenses continue and we are going into the winter months,” reads a letter to supporters written by Mitchell.
“Community funding support is vital for operations so that we can continue to share and preserve our memory, our history and our inheritance of this treasured and unique local landmark museum. We are announcing our campaign to raise the funds needed for annual operating expenses to operate the Wexford County Historical Society and Museum.”
“Operation Come Together: Preserving Wexford County History’s Home Under the Dome” is a 21-day campaign to raise $20,000 that kicked off on Oct. 7.
“We encourage all current members, past supporters, community members, and new friends to make the same pledge and payment at this time that they would have made in past years at our annual fundraiser event and/or in the normal course of their annual giving plan,” Mitchell wrote. “Please join us in being a part of keeping Wexford County History alive!”
To make a donation online, go to wexfordcountyhistory.org. Donations also can be mailed to 127 Beech Street, PO Box 124, Cadillac, MI, 49601.
The Wexford County Historical Society is a tax-exempt 501©3. Contributions are tax-deductible for federal income tax purposes.
