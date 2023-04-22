CADILLAC — For the first time since before the pandemic, the Wexford County Historical Society Museum will be opening for a full year of programming.
The museum, located in the old Carnegie Library building at 127 Beech St., will be opened for the season on Friday, May 5.
Wexford County Historical Society President Amy Schmid said a grand opening celebration will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will be free to attend, and visitors will be invited to peruse the museum while enjoying snacks and beverages.
Schmid said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and window restoration work last year, the museum has only been partially open since 2019.
This year, however, Schmid said they’re planning to bring back all the programming of previous years, including offering tours to elementary school classes, homeschools in the area and local history clubs.
The 5,000-square-foot museum is the leading source of displays relating to the history of Wexford County. It contains artifacts, photographs, maps, paintings, documents and exhibits of daily life in Northern Michigan that reflect the community’s history since its inception in the 1870s.
Although the building is owned by the city of Cadillac, the historical society does not receive any public dollars toward operation of the museum. For those costs, it relies heavily on fundraising efforts, including the recent Lumberjack Social, which this year raised $17,644.
Schmid said while the museum is pretty much ready for visitors, they will be holding a cleanup day later this month to dust, sweep and take down Christmas decorations that are still up from last year.
Anyone interested in helping with the cleanup effort can come to the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.