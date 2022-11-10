CADILLAC — For the past five years, the entrance to the Wexford County Courthouse has been slowly transformed into a living memorial for the county residents who defended their country with their life.
In 2017, a conversation transpired between Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Taylor and former Wexford County Veteran Services Co-chair Renee Haley on the lack of a memorial in the county honoring those residents who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
As a county commissioner and Navy veteran, Taylor, along with the aid of Haley, decided to do something about the lack of a permanent memorial.
After talking with county staff, including former Wexford County Clerk Elaine Richardson, Taylor was able to secure a location inside the Wexford County Courthouse. After a person enters the building and passes through security, an entire wall is dedicated to honoring these heroes on a Wall of Honor.
Haley was back in Cadillac for the unveiling on the honor wall she helped to start. She said seeing the work and the progress that has been made is beautiful.
“What strikes me the most is that there is just so much history that you are looking at. You know, that is forever embellished in all our memories,” she said. “All of these (plaques) were just names. There was no picture to their face. It’s just overwhelming because you look at every family member that was affected by that. It is a good feeling to know that they are forever memorialized.”
In addition to the soldier plaques that contain letters from the government to the family about their death, newspaper clippings, medals and more, an artist and Cadillac native Shannon Nelson was hired to paint a mural. On that mural it has the saying, “All gave some, some gave all,” and there also are other items that represent all of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The Memorial also contains murals of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a caisson/military funeral and an American flag.
The first and second phases of the honor wall included placing plaques of veterans who were killed in action from the Vietnam era through the Gulf War. Those plaques were unveiled in March 2018.
The third phase honored Korean War veterans killed in action and it was completed in July 2019. The fourth phase was World War II. The fifth and final phase will be finding local veterans killed during World War I.
Taylor said he has already started work on researching World War I veterans from the area. He originally thought there would only be roughly 10 veterans but he has found 17. He anticipates there could be more.
With at least a year of work ahead of him, Taylor said the project won’t be completed likely until 2024. While that will be seven years since the honor wall project started, Taylor said he is already been approached for another veterans-related project. He said, however, that he will not be able to start anything new for a little while.
“I currently have 17 World War I veterans and I’m still finding more names. I’m hoping it will take a year to 1.5 years to get World War I done,” he said.
Anyone interested in helping by donating to the wall project or giving information about a loved one from Wexford County who was killed while serving in World War II, World War I or any American conflict should call the Wexford County Veterans Services Offices at (231) 775-6654.
