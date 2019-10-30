CADILLAC — Water quality, land preservation and other conservation matters are top concerns for some Wexford County residents.
Monday evening, the Wexford Joint Planning Commission invited township boards and interested community members to weigh in on the master plan, which the planning commission is in the early stages of updating.
Chris Grobbel, the moderator of the master plan community engagement workshop, asked people who attended the meeting what they’d like to see more of and less of in Wexford County.
Affordable housing and blight control and enforcement were mentioned early in the workshop; some attendees said they wanted more of it.
But people kept coming back to environmental and conservation concerns, saying they wanted more protection for natural resources in the community.
Water quality protection was one of the first things mentioned.
“This is an issue that always scores very high‘ but it’s a tough nut to crack, Grobbel said.
Groundwater withdrawals were also mentioned, with at least one person critical of “growing carrots on sand,‘ saying irrigation is over-used and peoples’ wells are being drawn down.
Other people spoke about protecting forests, streams and wildlife habitat.
That’s what they said they’d like to see more of.
What did people want to see less of?
Traffic. Too much land division. Development that doesn’t follow the existing master plan. Blight, junk in yards, noise.
Tourism is a double-edged sword; people would like to see the four seasons in Wexford County promoted to tourists but could do without the extra traffic.
And some folks would like zoning simplified with fewer requirements for things like setbacks.
The joint planning commission serves 11 Wexford County townships (the county repealed its zoning ordinance in 2015 and the commission stepped in to provide zoning services).
The master plan the planning commission uses, however, is nearing 20 years old.
That’s far too old; master plans are supposed to be updated every five years, explained Grobbel.
Failing to update the master plan can make communities vulnerable to legal challenges.
Wexford County’s master plan was written with the assistance of Michigan State University, but critics say it’s hard to use.
Grobbel told the planning commission and workshop attendees that there are parts of the master plan that need to be updated with current legal information and demographics but suggests giving the master plan an “overlay‘ rather than a complete re-write.
Grobbel and Bob Hall, the Wexford Joint Planning Commission planning and zoning administrator, anticipate holding six to eight more workshops on the master plan, in addition to a formal public hearing, which is a legal requirement. Hall said he hoped the update would be done by spring or summer of 2021.
