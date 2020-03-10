Wexford Joint Planning Commission wants you to fill out a survey

CADILLAC — Do you live in Wexford County? If yes, Robert Hall wants to hear from you.
Although Hall serves the residents in the 11 Wexford County townships that make up the Wexford Joint Planning Commission as its planning and zoning administrator, a survey recently posted by the entity is open to anyone who lives in the county.
That means if you’re a resident, property owner, business owner, builder, week-ender, realtor, assessor, appraiser, or perhaps just an acquaintance of the Wexford Joint Planning Commission, Hall said he wants you to fill out the survey. If you like to fish, ski, camp, hike, bird watch, hunt or boat in Wexford County, Hall said he also wants you to fill out the survey. Finally, if you are a township board member, county commissioner, city manager, mayor, council member or some other elected official, Hall said he wants you to fill out the survey.
“The survey is posted on our website (www.wexfordjpc.org). We are trying to get anyone who owns property and lives in the joint planning area, but also Wexford County in general,‘ he said.
The survey results are going to help the joint planning commission devise its master plan which will help determine how land will be developed during the next 20-25 years. He also said when completed the master plan is a living document meaning it can be amended to fit the changing needs or experiences of the area.
During public input sessions regarding the master plan held in 2018, there were some reoccurring themes. These themes included the importance of forest lands and water quality to the economic future of the area as well as open spaces, large parcel sizes, and quiet.
The input sessions also showed the Amish community is a highly valued segment of the local population in terms of its contributions to the region. The input sessions also showed a need to have the Amish populations of the area become more involved with local government.
The 2018 public input sessions also showed that people believe existing zoning is too complex, too restrictive and needs to be simplified for increased flexibility. It also needs to be tailored to fit the differences between the member townships. Those sessions also showed the master plan is too complex and too lengthy.
The online survey is the next step in the master plan updating process. To take the survey go to www.wexfordjpc.org and click on the blue-colored box near the top of the page that reads, “WJPC NEW MASTER PLAN SURVEY.‘
