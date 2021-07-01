Wexford, Lake counties both report new COVID cases Wednesday

CADILLAC — Wexford and Lake counties both reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.
According to District Health Department No. 10, case totals in Wexford and Lake counties are now 2,555 and 593. No new cases were reported in Missaukee County, which held at 1,269 total cases.
Central District Health Department didn't have data available by press time for Osceola County, although according to the state of Michigan website, no new cases have been reported there since Tuesday, with total case numbers holding at 1,699
No new deaths were reported in the area on Wednesday. In the four counties that the Cadillac News covers, local health departments report that a total of 107 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began — 42 in Wexford, 19 in Missaukee, 15 in Lake and 31 in Osceola.
Vaccination completion rates in area counties have slowed dramatically in recent weeks. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports that as of June 29, 49.7% of Wexford has been fully vaccinated, 46.4% of Missaukee, 38.75% of Osceola, and 54.2% of Lake.
Statewide cases increased by 195 on Wednesday, and the number of deaths increased by four. There have been 894,628 confirmed cases statewide and 19,748 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
