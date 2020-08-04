CADILLAC — About 1.6% of all tests for the novel coronavirus in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties were positive for the virus in the month of July.
A Cadillac News analysis of the state's data shows 95 out of 6,009 tests administered for residents in the newspaper's four-county coverage area during July were positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
That's not the same as saying there were 95 new COVID-19 cases in the four counties, because some people are tested multiple times.
State data indicates it was closer to 67 new cases in the coverage area in July; state data shows there were 95 local cases on June 30 and 162 on July 31. However, that data comes from a different state tool than the tests tool. It is based on the date people first report symptoms, not based on when the test results come in. If somebody were to have come down with a fever on June 30 but waited until July 1 to get tested, the testing data would make it look like a July case but the symptom data would make it look like a June case.
On Monday, August 3, Wexford County had three new cases, according to District Health Department No. 10 data. State data had Wexford County at 57 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while DHD No. 10 had the county at 58 cases; the two numbers are sometimes slightly different from day-to-day due to the verifcation process and the time of day the information is pulled from the state database.
Some of the new cases in Wexford County between Saturday, Sunday and Monday were in Mesick. Last week, there were fewer than five COVID-19 cases in Mesick (the 49668 zip code) according to DHD No. 10's data. On Monday, the health department was showing six cases in the Mesick zip code, eight in Manton (49663) and 40 in Cadillac (49601). The health department's data tool doesn't give a precise number in zip codes where there are fewer than five cases.
Lake County also had a new case on Monday; the total there stands at 17.
Missaukee and Osceola counties remained at 26 and 62, respectively.
There have been five deaths due to COVID-19 in the Cadillac News coverage area. Four were in Wexford County and one was in Missaukee County. There has not been a death in the coverage area since June 29.
Recoveries on Monday stood at 23 in Wexford, 19 in Missaukee, nine in Lake and 23 in Osceola.
Statewide recoveries were at 60,022 compared to 83,386 cases and 6,212 deaths as of Monday.
