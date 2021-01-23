CADILLAC — Missaukee County is still having one of its worst weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Thursday, there have been 28 positive test results out of 118 tests for residents of Missaukee County in the week ending Jan. 23.
Other weeks have seen more people become sick in Missaukee County, but because fewer tests are being run this week compared to December and November, the positivity rate for the week is at 23.7%, the highest rate of the weeks recorded so far.
The Cadillac News calculated the positivity rate using state-provided diagnostic testing data.
Missaukee County's positivity rate is much higher than the other counties in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Lake is at 2.6% (below community spread) while Osceola is at 4.5% and Wexford County is at 10%. The average for the four counties is 7.9%.
Missaukee and Wexford County together added 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a sharp uptick from Thursday when just a handful of cases were added across the four counties.
Wexford County added 14 cases and reached a pandemic total of 1,155. Wexford County also added two probable cases.
Missaukee County added 11 new cases and reached a pandemic total of 519.
Probable cases do not appear to be driving the positivity rate in Missaukee County. Dozens of cases were moved from confirmed to probable when it was learned that the cases had been identified via antigen testing but had not been confirmed through PCR testing. If those cases had then been confirmed via PCR testing, the number of probable cases should have dropped as the confirmed cases climbed. But Missaukee County's probable case total remained at 129 on Friday even as 11 new cases were confirmed.
Lake County added one new case and reached a pandemic total of 324. Osceola County added three cases and reached a pandemic total of 838.
There weren't any local deaths due to COVID-19 recorded on Friday.
Statewide cases reached 546,468 and deaths were at 14,070.
Though COVID-19 vaccination is now possible, availability remains a challenge. Central Michigan District Health Department on Friday said that though the department had requested 5,100 vaccines next week for their six counties, they learned they'd only be receiving 1,500.
