CADILLAC — Since Friday, Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties have all had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to local and state data.
District Health Department No. 10 listed both Wexford and Missaukee counties has having one new case each on Monday, bringing their respective tallies to 14 and 18. Lake County has not had a new case.
Osceola County's case count climbed both over the weekend and on Monday, with the state listing 18 confirmed cases in Osceola County and Central Michigan District Health Department listing 17. There were 13 on Friday.
"I can say that a couple of cases live in the same household," said Central Michigan District Health Department Health Officer Steve Hall. "However, overall Osceola County continues to have the least amount of positive cases within our jurisdiction. Osceola County also has had the most COVID-19 tests conducted on a basis of number of tests per million people within our jurisdiction."
Statewide, Michigan topped 60,000 cases on Monday, with 60,064 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March and 5,772 deaths.
Two of those deaths were newly reported on Monday, compared to a peak of 166 deaths two months ago, on April 16.
Hall urged Michiganders to continue being cautious.
"With re-opening different sectors of the economy and all of us wanting to get out and enjoy our Michigan summer, I want to stress to the public that it’s extremely important to continue to follow all recommended precautions so we can avoid a surge in cases," Hall wrote in an email to the Cadillac News on Monday.
Also on Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an order requiring regular testing at nursing homes.
All residents and staff will have to be tested, with residents needing to be tested within 72 hours of inatke; residents and staff with symptoms or suspected exposure have to be tested, and in facilities where there have been any positive cases, "all previously negative residents and staff" will have to be tested weekly. There are also regional rules put into place by the order.
