Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola have new COVID-19

CADILLAC — Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties have had new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
Wexford County is hovering just under 100 cases as of Tuesday afternoon at 98 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Two of those cases are new since Monday. Wexford County also has had 20 probable cases, which are suspected COVID-19 cases that do not have positive tests.
Missaukee County also had two newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 38. There was also a new probable case for a total of 16 probable cases in the county since the pandemic began.
Osceola County, which had 71 cases last Friday, had 72 as of Tuesday afternoon. State figures had the number of probable cases at nine.
Lake County had a new COVID-19 case over the weekend, on Saturday. The total there was 29, with one probable case.
Among the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, the positivity rate (the percentage of tests that find evidence of the virus that causes COVID-19) was 2.3% for the week ending Sept. 5.
Cases in Wexford County appeared to be driving that rate up.
Wexford County's positivity rate last week was 3.5% while Missaukee's was 2.2%, Osceola's was 1.6% and Lake County's was 0.6%
People are generally considered to be contagious for COVID-19 for 10 days after the onset of symptoms or the date they were tested for SARS-COV-2.
In Wexford County, state data suggests there have been six confirmed cases since Aug. 30 and three probable cases. In Missaukee County, it was five confirmed and one probable. In Lake County, there was one confirmed case. Osceola County had two.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 107,812 on Tuesday. There have been 6,539 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan, five of which were in the newspaper's coverage area (one in Missaukee County and four in Wexford County). Statewide, there were 441 new cases on Tuesday and one new death.
Johns Hopkins University puts the state's positivity rate at 2.7% for last week.
