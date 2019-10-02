CADILLAC — Roughly 650 Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District students got to see what manufacturing is all about Tuesday.
Freshman students within the ISD participated in Manufacturing Day, including students from Cadillac Area Public Schools, Manton Consolidated Schools, Marion Public Schools, McBain Rural Agriculture School, Mesick Consolidated Schools, and Pine River Area Schools. Those students visited 16 local manufacturers to see what it’s like to work a manufacturing job in the 21st century.
The 16 local manufacturers included Akwel Automotive, AAR Mobility Systems, BlueWater Technology, BorgWarner, Cadillac Casting Inc., Cadillac Fabrication, Ebel’s, Groupe Beneteau, H and R Screw, LeRoy Tool and Die, Michigan Rubber, Piranha Hose Products, Pollington Tool, Reed City Group, Rempco and Rexair.
The goal of the event is to address the skilled labor shortage that manufacturers in the Cadillac area and across the country are facing by connecting with future generations.
Manufacturing Day addresses common misperceptions about manufacturing by allowing manufacturers to open their doors and show, in a coordinated effort, what manufacturing is — and what it isn’t. By working together during and after the event, manufacturers will begin to address the skilled labor shortage they face, connect with future generations, take charge of the public image of manufacturing, and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the whole industry.
