CADILLAC — On Friday, Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center students got a real-world experience that likely will be one they won’t forget.
Hands-on types of experiences are nothing new for CTC students, but Friday students in the public safety program got to experience what it was like to respond to a traffic crash as if they were first responders. Students performed such roles as police, fire and EMS during a mock crash exercise.
Members of the Cherry Grove Township Fire Department, Selma Township Fire Department, Lake Missaukee Fire Department, Missaukee EMS, Osceola County EMS, MMR, Cadillac Fire Department, Cadillac Police Department and the Michigan State Police were on hand for the exercise. But students in the public safety program responded to the mock crash as if they were the actual first responders.
Junior public safety students Jazmyn Mills and Gabby Johns said it was a good experience participating in the mock crash exercise.
As members of the law enforcement portion of the exercise, Jazmyn said they were the first on the scene of the mock crash. She said that included alerting central dispatch that they were en route as well as advising once on the scene about whether they needed additional fire and EMS backup.
Gabby said realistically responding to the mock crash made it seem real. The Cadillac High School student also said taking this class has solidified her wanting to pursue a career in law enforcement.
“It was kind of freaky, but we just had to make sure everyone was safe, so we could get them in and out,” she said. “It’s just fun, and helping people is a top thing that we need now because no one wants to help anymore.”
As for Jazmyn, the Mesick junior started out wanting to be in law enforcement but since taking the class she has shifted her career focus to a different sector of public safety, firefighting.
When she was in elementary school, Jazmyn said her home was robbed on Christmas. Her family made a police report and the responding officer and his family decided to help them by providing them with gifts. That made a lasting impression, but now she has a different idea.
“I came into the (public safety) class wanting to be a cop, but we started learning about wildland fires,” she said. “So, I recently changed my mind about what I want to do.”
Public safety instructor Brett DeAugustine said the annual mock crash was the culmination of all that classroom work in a hands-on experience. He also said the students were able to work alongside real professionals and see what a crash scene would be like.
He said the students who participated in both the morning and afternoon mock crash exercises were excited to get the opportunity to dive into the things they have studied all year.
“The value of this event is in the interaction between the students and first responders. The students get to hear other perspectives and experiences from the professionals that volunteer to help, allowing them to see there is often more than one right way to do things,” he said. “We are lucky to have the support of all these agencies and our goal is to provide them with quality employees in the future.”
