CADILLAC — When you want to make sure you have enough food you grow a garden or raise livestock and the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center is doing something similar when it comes to addressing the current and future teacher shortages.
While they are not using the Agriscience program to physically grow teachers like out of some 1950s B horror movies, the CTC did create the Educational Careers program.
With the school year nearly its end, it also will mark the end of the second full year for the program, according to Wexford Missaukee Intermediate School District Assistant Superintendent of Career Tech Education Tim Rigling.
WHY EDUCATIONAL CAREERS?
Like many programs at the CTC in Cadillac, Rigling said the genesis of this program came out of community need.
“It was like three years ago when all of a sudden every meeting I was in, whether it was a principals meeting or superintendents meeting, they were talking about the teacher shortage. They were talking about looking at the horizon and saying, ‘Not too many years from now we are not going to have any teachers,’” he said.
As of October 2022, 18% of public schools in the country had one teaching vacancy and 27% had multiple teaching vacancies, according to data released in November by the National Center for Education Statistics, the statistical center within the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences. The average public school had two vacant teaching positions and 4% of all public school teaching positions across the country were vacant.
The top three teaching positions with the highest vacancy rates in public schools were special education (7%), English as a Second Language or bilingual education (6%) and computer science (5%) positions, according to the 2022 NCES data.
Then the question of what can be done locally was asked and Rigling said that’s when the idea for the Educational Careers program was developed. He said the idea is simple. There are quality students and good kids who are attending local districts and some of those students will eventually become teachers.
Students who attend the CTC can explore and train for career options in various hands-on programs to help them prepare for career success after high school, whether it is college, employment or the military.
Rigling said the idea was pitched that why don’t they encourage students to look at education via the new program. The endgame is they eventually come back to their hometowns to teach in the schools they graduated from or other nearby districts.
While they wanted to cultivate students for an educational career, Rigling also said there were things they didn’t want the program to be.
He said if the program was going to be successful, the students couldn’t just be what he called “old-fashioned teacher’s assistants,” which he described as a student with an extra three hours who was placed with a teacher to hang out and make some copies.
“We wanted it to really be an exploration into the field of teaching. So we want to make sure our kids were getting an understanding of pedagogy, curriculum, classroom management and how to deal with difficult students,” he said. “They really get a rounded experience while they’re in high school so that they know what they are getting into before they went off to college before they start student teaching before they start to teach and realize they don’t want to be a teacher. We have accomplished that.”
Amy Salani is the Educational Careers instructor and she said the program differs from other programs because students start off coming to the CTC at the beginning of the semester for several weeks but eventually spend most of their time in a classroom with a mentor teacher in their home districts. The program has been a true partnership in the sense of the word between the CTC and member districts.
She said during that initial phase of the class, it is clear to see that many of the students simply have a passion for helping children and public service. To her, that is a great foundation to have, especially if they are thinking about becoming teachers. She said during the two years of the program there have been students who are possibly interested in becoming counselors or social workers, but the desire to help kids is there.
Salani said it also helps to show what the teaching profession is and isn’t. They get to see the good days and the bad days. It is as real as it gets.
“Yes, it is a difficult profession. We don’t want to candy coat it into something that’s like, ‘Oh, this is easy to do,’ but it is rewarding,” she said. “They start to experience it and, so for them to have the experience and start to see what good teaching is, we can model that.”
She said the students learn how in some instances they need to move around the room to engage students, while at other times they might have to stand in front of the entire class to lecture. They do lessons they helped to create. Salani said it gives a true understanding of what good teaching is because they are in the classroom with a good teacher and are seeing that.
They also have conversations about what bad teaching is. Rigling said most people know what bad teaching looks like and so do the students. He also said because the program is so dependent on the help of the teachers, it not trying to bring attention to bad teachers. That is not the goal. The goal is to plant the seed to harvest the next crop of great teachers.
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
Students who pursue careers in education must complete a two- or four-year degree. For that reason, students who wish to enter the Educational Careers program have to have academic skills and personal commitment to complete this program but also enter a post-secondary degree program.
Because of that, several requirements have to be met to enter into the single-year Educational Careers program at the CTC. Requirements include students have to be seniors and have a minimum GPA of 3.0. Their PSAT score must include a 460 in Critical Reading and 510 in Math.
They also must have an Educational Development Plan that aligns with the field of education or human services. They also need recommendations from two high school teachers and good attendance. Finally, each student has to write a short essay discussing their interest in the program and their future plans.
There also could be an interview if needed with an Educational Careers panel. Applicants with GPA or PSAT scores that are very close to the requirements also will be looked at on an individual basis.
Rigling said this is the only program at the CTC that is for seniors only and it is designed that way to ensure the students who take the class have already started leaning toward becoming a teacher or a related public service field such as counselor or social worker.
“Our idea is to have them spend some time here at the Career Tech Center, learn about the basics of teaching and then put them with strong mentors at their schools where they can be in the classroom,” he said. “They will actually have the teaching experience.”
The program also has other benefits because certain state colleges and universities such as Ferris State University and Central Michigan University provide college credit for completing the CTC program, Salani said.
WHAT STUDENTS THINK
For Pine River senior Myley Lee, Northern Michigan Christian senior Alaina Rozeveld and McBain senior Jacie Schonert the program has been a real eye-opener into the profession of teaching. It has solidified that they are pursuing a career in that field.
For Myley, being a teacher called to her because she likes building relationships with kids and seeing their growth. Alaina agreed it is appealing because of the relationships they get to have with students and hopefully, they will be similar to the ones she has developed.
“I had a lot of positive experiences with teachers and I want to be able to return that favor and give back to the future kids who will hopefully want to be teachers someday, too,” Alaina said.
Jacie said she has always been able to connect with kids whether it is as a babysitter or working at the working at Little Wheels in the McBain Early Learning Center. It was that experience, however, that made it clear to her that she wanted to become a teacher.
Jacie also said the experience she is getting working with the kids is more valuable than almost anything else. She said that experience is not something potential teachers are going to get in a classroom talking about teaching.
Alaina said what she is learning in the classroom with a teacher and interacting with kids are things you can’t look up online. She is getting real-time information on why her mentor teacher is doing this and not doing that and why they are assessing students in a certain way.
Although some of the mentor teachers are seasoned veterans some are not and for Myley that also is a benefit.
“She is a relatively new teacher. This is her third year, so it’s kind of like learning with her what works,” Myley said. “It’s just a great experience working with a younger teacher because I know what to expect in my first few years of teaching,” she said. “Instead of having an amazing teacher who has been doing it for so long that they have everything perfected and not explaining to me how things did not work, it is trial and error.”
For Salani one of the most important things is that these high school students get to experience the good and bad days because teaching isn’t always going to be roses. To have those experiences and know going in that they will have them is vital, according to Salani.
Alaina agreed.
“You see all the meltdowns. You see all the really great days. When you see the bad days, it makes those good days even better and you just celebrate,” she said. “You’re so excited for those kids. To see them succeed, especially after they have had a really bad day or even a really bad week.”
As for students who are thinking about this as an option for the next school year, Jacie said anyone who wants to go into any kind of educational career should take the class. She said Myley started in the class thinking she wanted to be a counselor/social worker but after being in the classroom with the elementary-aged students, she changed her mind and wants to be a teacher.
“Just the experience working with the kids has been so helpful because I’ve seen more things and I know more things,” Jacie said. “I’ve gotten to work with professionals and just learn about the field. It’s been great.”
