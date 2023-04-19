CADILLAC — With spring here, summer break is on the horizon, and once again, a local agency is looking to send at-risk children to summer camp.
For at least 25 years, the Wexford-Missaukee Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office has sent between 30 to 40 children, ages 6 to 17, to various local summer camps. Wexford-Missaukee MDHHS Community Resource Coordinator Nicole Bosscher said the goal is to do that again this summer.
Each year, the community resource program raises money to send at-risk children to camps or other learning opportunities in the area. There are a limited number of summer camping scholarships available for youth ages 6-17 years who have no other way of going to a camp. Eligibility is income-based and the Wexford-Missaukee office determines this by a family having a case through MDHHS.
So far, Bosscher said they haven’t had to turn any eligible children away due to a lack of funding. The hope is that trend continues. During the 2022 summer season, Bosscher said they raised $4,500 and so far this year they have raised $3,500 with the rest of April and May to raise funds.
“Last year, we were able to send 37 kids and typically we send between 30 to 40. Luckily we haven’t had to turn anyone away,” she said. “We send out donation letters to individual donors and businesses. All the money donated goes to sending kids to camp.”
The idea behind the program is to provide learning opportunities and experiences that are outside of the school year for children in Wexford and Missaukee counties who likely wouldn’t have that opportunity otherwise, according to Bosscher. She also said transportation is available if needed.
She said depending on the camp, the experience could either be a day camp or a week-long resident camp. Camps the program utilizes include Center Lake Bible Camp, Camp Torenta and Rose Lake Youth Camp. In addition to the chance to go to camp, Bosscher said Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac provides each child with a free camp bag that includes flip flops, a beach towel, hygiene items, a water bottle, a flashlight, a notepad and more.
For more information about the program and child eligibility or to donate, call Bosscher at (231) 429-4896.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.