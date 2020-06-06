Wexford, Missaukee enters 'Phase 5' of reopening; what does that mean?

CADILLAC — There likely will be more bumps in the road to come but light is starting to emerge at the end of the tunnel.
With the state now in Phase 4 of reopening, many of the businesses and activities that had been prohibited by the governor's office as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19 have resumed.
Being a part of Region 6, Wexford and Missaukee counties were permitted to open up faster than other parts of the state because coronavirus case numbers were relatively low here.
On Wednesday, the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance, which represents 16 chambers and economic development organizations and over 7,000 member businesses, sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, once again offering Northern Michigan communities as partners in continued reopening, into Phase 5.
In their most recent letter, the Alliance states, “Our businesses have taken the task of reopening seriously. Not only do we realize that Northern Michigan is showcasing reopening efforts for the entire state, but we also know that the reopening of additional businesses is dependent on the success of our current efforts. The rural Northern Michigan business community is eager to welcome our cinemas, fitness centers, hair salons, bowling alleys, and more, back online.‘
Whitmer on Friday signed Executive Orders 2020-114 and 2020-115 to reopen more regions and economic sectors under the MI Safe Start Plan.
Starting on June 10, Regions 6 and 8 — which include much of Northern Michigan and all of the Upper Peninsula — will advance to Phase 5 of the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan. Phase 5 allows the reopening of salons, movie theaters, and gyms, subject to safety protocols and procedures designed to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
On June 15, personal services including hair, massages, and nails will reopen statewide. Though the remaining regions, 1 through 5 and 7, will remain in Phase 4 under Friday's executive orders, the governor has said she expects the entire state will advance to Phase 5 in the coming weeks. Since they are in the Grand Rapids Region, Osceola and Lake counties will remain in Phase 4 for the time being.
Abbies First Cut Barber Shop owner Tina Godfrey said she was happy to hear Friday that salons and barbershops were opening up. She also said she is hopeful the employees of all these businesses will return and didn't go out and find other jobs.
"I see one barbershop in Cadillac is up for sale. She didn't make," Godfrey said. "It is sad to see we have groups of people that have covered our beaches, but my barbershop can't be opened. it was sad to see me drive by the racetrack in Merritt and it was filled with people, but my barbershop can't be open."
On May 12, Godfrey decided to open her doors. For Godfrey, opening her shop was about being able to pay her bills. She also said she is concerned about the potential repercussions she could face for her decision.
Godfrey had been cutting hair since then, but has been closed since May 29 after the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs informed her they were going to be submitting paperwork on the business for violating an executive order.
"I do believe a haircut is good for the mental health of my clientele. I might’ve only been open for 2 1/2 weeks, but the people I helped mentally was amazing," she said. "I’m glad that all the other barbershops and salons are opening. God bless you all and I hope you all have businesses survive this. God bless America."
Though Northern Michigan is moving into phase 5 on June 10, YMCA director Mike Kelso said the YMCA planned to re-open on June 15 instead, giving staff time to train with the new protocols.
"I really don't know what to anticipate as far as volume," Kelso said. "We want to make sure we don't create an unsafe environment. We have lots of ways to limit our capacity."
Karen Ripke, community health coordinator and emergency preparedness specialist for District Health Department No. 10, said businesses that remain closed under Phase 4 are those involving very close person-to-person contact.
Once Wexford and Missaukee counties move into Phase 5, Ripke said the vast majority of businesses will be allowed to open, contingent on the implementation of and adherence to additional safety measures.
"Most everybody will be open to some capacity," Ripke said.
Additional safety measures include checking employees for signs of sickness before they come into work, increasing the frequency of sanitation efforts, and making it easier for workers and patrons to maintain six feet of separation at all times.
As far as patron capacity goes, Ripke said it's uncertain whether or not there'll be a restriction on how many people can be in any given business. She said the state may decide to gradually ease restrictions, increasing capacity levels to 75%, then eventually, 100%. Such capacity limitations could be especially important for businesses such as movie theaters, where large numbers of people are in close proximity and all breathe the same air, Ripke said.
Face masks still are required to be worn whenever possible.
"Social distancing and other measures will be continuing," Ripke said. "I think they're going to be part of the social norm for a while, at least ... until a vaccine is developed."
As part of Phase 5, live instruction at K-12 and higher learning institutions will be allowed once again.
Organized sports also will be permitted, with the suggestion that participants practice social distancing — a tall order for many types of sports, conceded Ripke, who said it might be unrealistic to expect players never to touch the same surfaces or always stay 6 feet apart. Ripke said other measures are possible, however, including sanitizing the ball and hands of players on a regular basis or between quarters, for example.
Summer camps are allowed to go ahead with their seasons but Ripke said the state may impose requirements such as only allowing a certain number of kids to attend at a time.
"It will likely vary widely between areas and populations," Ripke said.
Under Phase 5, indoor social gatherings and organized events of up to 50 people are permissible. Outdoor social gatherings and organized events are also allowed if people maintain six feet of distance from one another and the gathering consists of no more than 250 people. In addition, outdoor performance and sporting venues will be open with a larger capacity limit of 500, which will allow for some outdoor graduation ceremonies.
Ripke said the state will be monitoring case numbers closely and will use fluctuations over two-week periods to determine what course of action to take in the coming months. If case numbers continue to decrease, Ripke said things may open up even more. If they spike, restrictions may be imposed once again.
"That's the part nobody likes to hear," Ripke said. "We hope that doesn't happen. The goal is to continue in a positive direction."
Although the area soon will enter Phase 5, Ripke said local health departments have the authority to impose stricter limitations than those put in place by the governor's office in order to stamp down virus hotspots. So far, Ripke said District Health Department No. 10 has not implemented stricter limitations than those imposed by the state.
Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
The Associated Press and Cadillac News reporters Rick Charmoli and Karen Hopper Usher contributed to this report.
