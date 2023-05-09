CADILLAC — An upcoming event is looking to help people get answers to legal questions they might have and the best part is won’t cost them a single cent to get them.
The Wexford-Missaukee Friend of the Court is again hosting a free legal clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the Wexford County Lake Street Building, 401 N. Lake St. At the event, volunteer attorneys will be available to assist and answer anyone’s legal questions. No appointment is necessary and anyone can come to the event during the clinic’s hours.
Wexford-Missaukee Chief Public Defender Robert Champion said he and one other public defender from his office will be at the upcoming event, which is the third in a row for him. He said the event is for people who can’t afford an attorney to discuss any legal issue they are facing.
He said this could include legal issues such as land contracts, trust and will, expungement and family law.
“We are there to answer simple questions dealing with whatever legal issue they might be facing,” he said. “We usually have about three attorneys at this clinic.”
If a person has an issue that can’t be cleared up during the clinic, Champion said they will try to refer them to other attorneys who can help and who will volunteer time to assist them.
This is the second of four clinics that will be held in 2023. The first was held on March 14 and after Tuesday the next clinics will be held on Sept. 12 and Nov. 14.
“I think it is a good opportunity to have legal questions answered by experienced attorneys and we all are happy to give back to the community,” Champion said.
