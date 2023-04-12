CADILLAC — Decades before the internet came to be, there was a worldwide network of people who communicated with each other and shared information.
These people, who came to be known as “hams,” are still around today, and play a vital role in society.
On April 18, around 3 million amateur radio operators will be taking to the airwaves to celebrate International Amateur Radio Day. It was on this day in 1925 that the International Amateur Radio Union was formed in Paris, France.
Lyn Cryderman, president of Cadillac area’s ham radio club — the Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club — said there are more than 750,000 amateur radio operators in the U.S., with around 75 in Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Cryderman, 73, has been a ham radio operator since he was 15, originally becoming interested in the hobby when he was confined to his bed for six weeks due to a medical issue, which provided him the opportunity to memorize Morse code — one of the early forms of communication used by amateur radio enthusiasts.
Cryderman said the term “ham” was an insult that telegraph operators used to describe those who sent Morse code badly, but eventually amateur radio operators readily adopted it as a shorter way to say amateur radio operator.
In the early 1920s, Cryderman said amateur radio experimenters were the first to discover that the short wave spectrum — far from being a wasteland — could support worldwide propagation. As commercial interests rushed to use these shorter wavelengths, amateur radio was in danger of being pushed aside. Cryderman said creating the International Amateur Radio Union assured that ham radio would continue as it has to this day.
“Initially created as a public service, the hobby provides a lot of fun and fellowship for people all over the world,” Cryderman said. “Just this week, our club members reported contacting other hams in Australia, Rwanda, Japan, Antarctica, Ukraine and a remote island in the South Pacific.”
In order to connect with another ham radio operator, Cryderman said all you basically need to know is what frequency they’re on and what time they’re typically broadcasting. Once they’re tuned into the right frequency, Cryderman said hams then put out their call sign to signal to anyone listening that they’re available to chat (usually in English, which is the international language of ham radio operators).
Once connected, Cryderman said hams will discuss “everything under the sun,” but oftentimes their conversations will revolve around technical aspects of the hobby, such as propagation techniques, new equipment, etc.
There’s a lot to learn in the hobby: for instance, solar flares and the Northern Lights can wreak havoc on reception; dealing with these and other problems is as much an art form as it is a science, Cryderman said.
While connecting with people around the world is a big appeal of ham radio, Cryderman said the hobby also provides an important service.
During times when phones, internet and other communication infrastructure is down, Cryderman said ham radio functions as an emergency communication network.
“When communications were compromised during 9/11, ham radio operators stepped in to help first responders communicate with each other,” Cryderman said. “Some people think cell phones will always be there for us, but Hurricane Katrina knocked out most of the cell-phone towers in New Orleans, and hams filled in the gaps.”
In addition to being available to relay important information in the event of an emergency, Cryderman said hams also partner with the National Weather Service to provide updates on hazardous weather conditions.
According to the NWS website, amateur radio operators support the SKYWARN storm spotter program by using their unique communications capabilities to share critical information between the NWS, the local emergency management officials and storm spotter networks.
Every summer, the Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club joins hams worldwide in an event called Field Day where they set up an emergency station “in the field” and practice being able to communicate without commercial power (using a generator) over a 24-hour period.
The Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club also provides communications for events such as parades and the Festival of Races.
While interest in ham radio declined locally in the 1990s, Cryderman said during the last two decades there’s been a resurgence.
“The club is growing,” said Cryderman, who estimated they’ve added between eight and 10 new members in the last couple of years.
It doesn’t take much to get started as a ham radio operator: Cryderman said you can purchase a small, hand-held radio that will get you on the air for around $30; from there, you can spend thousands for radios with more advanced features.
While the hobby is relatively cheap to get into, Cryderman said there is a fairly involved process to obtain a license from the Federal Communications Commission to broadcast.
There are three levels of ham radio operator — “technician,” “general” and “extra.” Each level requires a more advanced level of understanding about how radio and electrical science works. Cryderman said the process for obtaining a license is so stringent in part to prevent people from misusing radio waves and interfering with the communications of legitimate operators.
On May 6, the club will hold its annual fund-raising event at the Mackinaw Trail Middle School from 8 a.m. until noon, and the public is welcome.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone, but especially electronics and computer enthusiasts, to see what ham radio is all about,” Cryderman said. “Approximately 300 hams from all over Michigan will gather to buy and sell used equipment, and volunteers will be conducting exams needed to obtain a ham radio license.”
More information about the local ham radio club and their May 6 event may be found at wexaukeearc.org.
