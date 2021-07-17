Wexford, Missaukee in top 10 for property tax values

CADILLAC — A recently released study by a web-based financial advice resource showed Wexford and Missaukee counties were in the top 10 in the state for taxpayers getting the most value from their property taxes.
The SmartAsset study showed Missaukee County ranked third with a property tax rate of 1.09%, a school rating of 8.00, home value growth of 36.54% and an overall index of 59.82. Wexford County ranked seventh with a property tax rate of 1.34%, a school rating of 9.00, home value growth of 34.76% and an overall index of 53.80 SmartAsset is a web-based resource for financial advice that powers SmartAdvisor, the largest marketplace connecting consumers to financial advisors. It can be found at smartasset.com.
The study came up with those rankings by measuring the effective property tax paid in each county to determine the relative property tax burden. From there, the study analyzes the quality of public schools within each county. Finally, it measures how much value properties in the county have gained throughout five years.
Taken together, SmartAsset said it determines where residents are seeing the most value for their property taxes.
Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield said while he was not familiar with the study or where the data was pulled from, the results are great news for Wexford County taxpayers.
"It shows that out of 83 counties in Michigan when comparing the effective tax rate, the ranking of our schools and the growth in the real estate market. Wexford County ranks number seventh with regards to the most effective use of the public's money," he said. "While the property tax burden is never popular with any property owner, I believe this shows Wexford County residents their money is not being wasted."
Although he was not familiar with the study previously, Porterfield said he plans to watch for this report in the future. He also said he would love to see Wexford County climb to the No. 1 spot.
As for the methodology, SmartAsset used the number of households, median home value and average property tax rate to calculate a per capita property tax collected in each county. To measure the quality of schools, SmartAsset analyzed the math and reading/language arts proficiencies for every district in the country.
From that, they created an average score for each district by looking at the scores for every school in the district, weighting it to account for the number of students in each school. Then SmartAsset assigned every county a score between 1 and 10 — with 10 being the best — based on the average scores of the districts in each county.
The web-based financial advice resource then calculated the change in property value in each county over five years. Places, where property values rose by the greatest amount, indicated where consumers were motivated to buy homes and a positive return on investment for homeowners in the community.
Finally, SmartAsset calculated a property tax index based on the aforementioned criteria. Counties with the highest scores were those where property tax dollars are going the furthest. Sources for the data included US Census Bureau 2019 American Community Survey, Department of Education and Zillow.
