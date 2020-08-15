CADILLAC — With the beginning of the school year approaching, area districts have been working hard to approve their reopening plans.
While most districts in the area only have to worry about adhering to one set of recommendations from the state per the Michigan Safe Start Plan, the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District and Career Technical Center have students from multiple districts, which means they had to consider multiple sets of recommendations when drafting their reopening plans.
According to the approved ISD reopening plan published on their website, they're approaching the question of multiple recommendations in one of several ways, depending on the situation: If one region is in Phase 4 and the other region is in Phase 5 or 6, the WMISD will follow the (stricter) Phase 4 Protocols; if one region is in Phase 1-3 and the other is in Phase 4 or 5, the WMISD will follow the higher of the phases if the WMISD Campus is located in the higher phase; if both regions are in Phase 5 the WMISD will meet with all local school constituent districts to determine what operational policies and procedures as provided in Phase 4 and Phase 5 will continue.
Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Superintendent Dave Cox said it's going to be tough for a little while not being able to give high fives to excited students in the hallways, but it's something they're going to have to get used to, at least for now.
Like other Northern Michigan schools that have announced their reopening plans, the ISD and CTC will require mask usage by most students and staff, with some exceptions, including due to a medical condition (with proof of a signed physician’s note), when the nature and severity of the disability makes the student unable to physically wear a mask, and when the classroom is cohorted in grades PK-5th grade. In that case, the students may remove their masks while in the cohorted classroom.
Any classroom which has students in grade 6 and higher will be required to wear a facial covering in the classroom at all times except for the above-listed exceptions.
Masks will be required of any person over the age of 5 during an in-person visit unless a face covering cannot be medically tolerated or the participant is incapacitated or unable to remove the facial covering without assistance.
Children in the Early On Program (birth to 3 years old) will not be required to wear a facial covering.
All students attending CTC will be required to wear a facial covering when in common areas, including hallways and classrooms unless they cannot wear one due to a medical condition, in which case, the student will be required to produce a signed physician’s note indicating so.
All WMISD staff will be required to wear a facial covering when in common areas, including hallways and classrooms unless they cannot wear one due to a medical condition.
Cox said seeing people talk is crucial for some students, especially those in special education who are hearing impaired or have difficulty communicating, as well as many children in preschool through fifth grade who are still trying to figure out how to form words to talk.
To accommodate these students, Cox said they've ordered specially-made non-fogging transparent masks for teachers to use as needed. Cox said they've also cut out pieces of Plexiglass which teachers and speech therapists can hold in front of their faces when instructing students.
All special education classrooms will be equipped with sinks for a handwashing station. Scheduled hand washing/sanitizing will be implemented in the classroom setting. Handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds will occur every 2-3 hours. CTC programs will utilize classroom sinks where available and bathrooms as needed.
Frequently touched surfaces including light switches, doors, benches, bathroom, will undergo cleaning at least every four hours. Child tables will be wiped down with a disinfectant after every use.
Buses will be cleaned and disinfected before and after every transit route.
WMISD Center Based students will be screened daily by the Tri County Busing staff before entering the bus. Parents/guardians will be asked the health screening questions about their child and the responses will be recorded in a Google Doc. Each student’s temperatures will be taken before loading onto the bus. Students who present COVID-19 symptoms and/or have a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be permitted to board the bus and must remain home from school until cleared according to the District Health Department Tool Kit protocols.
If a student presents symptoms during the school day, the student’s temperature will be taken and the student will be monitored in the school’s designated sick room. The parents will be called to pick up the student immediately as the student will not be able to ride Tri County busing if sick.
All staff are required to self-monitor and self-screen. A thermometer will be available to staff upon entry into the ISD Special Services Building if they would like to take their temperature.
In the event the staff member or student receives a positive clinical diagnosis of COVID-19, immediate efforts will be made to contact any close contacts (those who spent more than 15 minutes and who were less than 6 feet to the student or staff member). The WMISD will work cooperatively with the health department to follow contact tracing and determine the next steps.
Staff and student families will be notified of the presence of any laboratory positive or clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the classroom and/or school building to encourage closer observation for any symptoms at home.
To view the ISD's full plan, along with the alternative plan for students who are choosing to attend school at their homes (something the district has had in place since April), go to wmisd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.