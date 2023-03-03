CADILLAC — This fall, the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District and Career Technical Center campus will have an added layer of safety.
That’s not to say the campus isn’t secure now, but in light of the world we live in, Wexford-Missaukee ISD Superintendent Dave Cox and Wexford-Missaukee CTC Director Tim Rigling believed another layer of safety needed to be added. When a state grant opportunity came along that would help to fund that added layer, it was the proverbial no-brainer to take advantage of that opportunity.
Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, the expectation is a school resource officer will be working at the campus providing security, peace of mind and more. The ISD was one of the districts receiving funding via Michigan’s School Resource Officer Grant Program. The ISD is receiving just over $154,000 through the grant program to fund the position.
Cox said the grant requires that the district has to partner with local law enforcement and the new resource officer must be an employee of a local law enforcement agency. While the partnership was rather easy to forge, Cox said there is a challenge because, locally and across the country, it is already a challenge for these agencies to fill existing vacancies.
As a result, Cox said he is in talks with Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor and the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office to see if this partnership can happen. The belief on both sides is that it can, but will take some work.
Taylor said he was approached by Cox about the resource officer a few months ago when he had a meeting at the CTC. He said the staffing issue also was discussed.
“The issue we are having is staffing. it was and is the main issue,” Taylor said. “I currently don’t have adequate staff to fill that position. However, we are pursuing a solution to the problem, which would be hiring a retired law enforcement officer in the area who is interested in the position.”
He said the other issue is funding.
Taylor said the grant doesn’t cover the cost and expenses of a full-time deputy and that shortfall would have to be made up by the CTC. While there is a willingness for that, Taylor said discussions are still being had on whether the resource officer would be year-round or just during the school year.
Taylor said the sheriff’s office never has had a school resource officer employed and the closest they had was a DARE officer. With the COVID pandemic, even the DARE officer was no longer an option and, coupled with the current staffing issues, that position hasn’t been filled.
The resource officer will be different as long as the staffing issue can be overcome. Taylor said previously, the combination of funding and lack of staffing was too much to overcome, but with the grant funding component in place, it is easier to do.
“Right now, we are six deputies short and as far as sending new cadets that discussion will be had with the commissioners. We would like to have the approval to send up to six cadets to the academy and the goal would be to have them start in August,” he said.
At the March 1 Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board approved sending up to five cadets when the next session of the academy starts in August. While the hope is to send up to five cadets in August, Taylor said finding a retired law enforcement agent will be the quickest solution, while also not taking from his current roster.
For CTC staff like Power Sports and Equipment instructor David Mackey, news of the school resource officer is wonderful.
To him, it is another resource that the CTC has to build a bridge between an adult and student and another adult students can reach out. Mackey said he taught at the CTC for 22 years and a resource officer has been needed for a while. He understands that finances have played a role in that, but he is just happy one will be part of the staff next year.
He also thinks students understand the officer will be another layer of safety that is being brought to campus for them.
“I think it builds more of a team setting and they understand that we’re here for them and that it’s just another toll for them,” he said. “I think it’s a win.”
Regardless of how the resource officer is staffed, Rigling said they just couldn’t wait any longer to pursue bringing in an officer.
“Every day, between the career tech center and special education, we are over 1,000 staff and students on campus,” he said. “That is the size of a couple of our member districts. We just can’t wait any longer with today’s climate.”
Once in place, Rigling said the resource officer will offer that extra security but also will provide input and oversee emergency management plans, training and more. The resource officer will be proactive in preventing serious incidents. The hope is that they also will be able to collaborate and communicate with the local districts when it comes to students.
Besides the security and safety aspect, the resource officer brings, Cox said the hope is they will help to create healthy relationships between students and law enforcement.
It is that relationship that also has Taylor excited.
When Taylor ran for his office, he said he wanted to emphasize community policing and this is one way to help achieve that. It is a customer-based organizational philosophy and getting into the schools and interacting with students is an important part of that idea.
“They would be actively involved in the building. They would establish a collaborative partnership with the school staff, and parents and would interact with the students to build a more customer-based philosophy,” he said. “We would be interested in expanding (to other districts) if this is successful.”
As for what success means, Taylor said school safety and reducing any type of violence or criminal activity at the school would be priority No. 1. It also would result in a trusting relationship with the building administration, staff, students, parents and other community partners.
“That is what success would be,” he said.
While there are things that need to be worked out, the goal is to have someone in place by Aug. 1, if not sooner. This would allow for training to occur, both at the sheriff’s office and specific to being a school resource officer, to occur before the school year starts, which also is part of the requirements of the grant.
