CADILLAC — For years, students in the special education classrooms at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District have been working to make various holiday crafts to sell at the annual Christmas Bazaar.
This year is no different.
With Black Friday and the official kick-off to the holiday shopping season about a week away, the special education students will start the holiday shopping blitz early on Thursday and Friday. This year’s iteration of the Christmas Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, according to Wexford-Missaukee ISD Special Education Transition Program teacher Blair Parcell.
“It’s always been two days but it hasn’t always been in the evening. We are trying to hit more of the community during the day,” she said. “Everything was made by students.”
The list of goodies and gifts includes caramel corn, apple pies, peanut butter pies, pinecone crafts, ornaments, various decorations, t-shirts, aprons, calendars, lamps, essential oil rollers, jewelry and potpourri.
The students, ranging in age from five to 26, have been working hard to make these items to sell at the bazaar. This includes working on measuring, using kitchen appliances and learning new skills such as braiding.
Amy Husted, who is a severely cognitively impaired teacher, said many of her students have to utilize wheelchairs to get around and are non-verbal. For that reason, Husted said her students have to use technology to help them to perform certain tasks, such as measuring.
Both Parcell and Husted said this is a chance to showcase what the special education students are working on and share with the community the potential these students have. Parcell said when it comes to her students, she hopes the bazaar will raise awareness about them and help to open doors for them.
“The more we integrate into the community, the better chance for success there is in the future,” Parcell said. “We are hoping people stop by to meet some of our students and see what they are working on in order for us to purchase what we need to enrich their education.”
The money raised during the bazaar will go directly to the students to help with things such as transportation to various places in the community to help them learn about independent living. It also will help buy technology to allow the severely cognitively impaired students more independence.
