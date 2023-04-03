CTC metal fabrication students practice shielded arc welding fundamentals

Metal Fabrication and Welding student Connor Putman practices arc welding last year at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center. Northwest Michigan Works! has received a $220,000 state grant for the Young Professionals program. As part of the program, the Wexford-Missaukee ISD will continue to offer welding classes.

 Chris Lamphere | Cadillac News

CADILLAC — A program providing work experience and income for young adults is continuing in Northern Michigan.

Northwest Michigan Works! has received a $220,000 state grant for the Young Professionals program. The program provides young adults with job skills, earned income, and career exploration and preparation activities.

According to a press release issued by Networks Northwest, Northwest Michigan Works! will continue to partner with the Char-Em ISD, Northwest Education Services, and Wexford-Missaukee ISD to offer the Young Professionals program.

At Char-Em, the program will offer training and jobs in a variety of industries including automotive, construction, IT, landscaping, and power sports. Northwest Education Services and Wexford-Missaukee ISD will each offer welding classes.

“Programs like the Young Professional program offer both the student and business owner a low risk opportunity, where the student can apply skills learned through our CTE programs in a real-world work environment provided by the business owner, which can result in a longer term employment arrangement beyond this program,” said Jim Rummer, Director of Career and Technical Education at the Char-Em ISD.

“The Young Professionals program has had a significant impact on those students who participate,” said Tim Rigling, Assistant Superintendent of Career and Technical Education at the Wexford-Missaukee ISD. “Not only are the students learning a valuable skill in our welding program, they are also gaining confidence, self-esteem, and practical life skills along the way. Students are able to explore a possible career path while being paid for the experience; without which some would not be able to participate.”

The Young Professionals initiative is designed to reduce youth unemployment and place young adults, ages 14-24, on the right path to achieve lifelong economic self-sufficiency. The initiative supports young adults who are struggling to obtain employment by exposing them to multiple career and educational opportunities, such as entering a Registered Apprenticeship program, earning a college degree or certificate, and obtaining sustainable employment.

