CADILLAC — A program providing work experience and income for young adults is continuing in Northern Michigan.
Northwest Michigan Works! has received a $220,000 state grant for the Young Professionals program. The program provides young adults with job skills, earned income, and career exploration and preparation activities.
According to a press release issued by Networks Northwest, Northwest Michigan Works! will continue to partner with the Char-Em ISD, Northwest Education Services, and Wexford-Missaukee ISD to offer the Young Professionals program.
At Char-Em, the program will offer training and jobs in a variety of industries including automotive, construction, IT, landscaping, and power sports. Northwest Education Services and Wexford-Missaukee ISD will each offer welding classes.
“Programs like the Young Professional program offer both the student and business owner a low risk opportunity, where the student can apply skills learned through our CTE programs in a real-world work environment provided by the business owner, which can result in a longer term employment arrangement beyond this program,” said Jim Rummer, Director of Career and Technical Education at the Char-Em ISD.
“The Young Professionals program has had a significant impact on those students who participate,” said Tim Rigling, Assistant Superintendent of Career and Technical Education at the Wexford-Missaukee ISD. “Not only are the students learning a valuable skill in our welding program, they are also gaining confidence, self-esteem, and practical life skills along the way. Students are able to explore a possible career path while being paid for the experience; without which some would not be able to participate.”
The Young Professionals initiative is designed to reduce youth unemployment and place young adults, ages 14-24, on the right path to achieve lifelong economic self-sufficiency. The initiative supports young adults who are struggling to obtain employment by exposing them to multiple career and educational opportunities, such as entering a Registered Apprenticeship program, earning a college degree or certificate, and obtaining sustainable employment.
