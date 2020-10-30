CADILLAC — For months, low coronavirus case rates in “the Traverse City area‘ meant northwestern lower Michigan residents faced less restrictive pandemic conditions than our downstate neighbors.
On Thursday, after weeks of increasing case rates, that changed.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services moved Region 6 (also known as the Traverse City area) into Phase 4 of the re-opening plan. Region 6 contains Wexford and Missaukee counties. Lake and Osceola County, which are part of the Grand Rapids region, were already in Phase 4.
The Traverse City region is now in the same phase as the rest of the state.
In District Health Department No. 10’s ten-county jurisdiction, which includes Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, there have been so many new cases in recent weeks that the health department is struggling to keep up with contact tracing.
“There are so many cases — and then close contacts to cases — that we do not have the capacity to get to the close contacts within 24 hours, which has always been our protocol,‘ said DHD No. 10 spokesperson Jeannine Taylor.
If you know you’ve been exposed, don’t wait for the health department to call. Start quarantining now.
“Don’t wait for the health department’s phone call before you quarantine,‘ Taylor said. “If you were notified by a friend or family member that they now have COVID and you were a close contact, you should start quarantining immediately.‘
The health department will call you, but it may not be within 24 hours.
In addition to moving northwestern lower Michigan into Phase 4, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced tighter limits on gathering sizes.
Under the version of the “Mi Safe Start‘ plan enacted this spring, Phase 4 would have meant the closure of indoor dining; bars and restaurants would have been open only to take-out customers.
That’s no longer the case. After the Supreme Court struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began issuing emergency orders instead, what can and can’t be done under the phases has changed.
Indoor dining can remain open. But there are limits on how many people can be at a table.
“Restaurants and bars must limit capacity for gatherings, may only seat six people per table, may only serve alcohol to parties who are seated and must keep tables six feet apart,‘ stated an MDHHS infographic.
Additionally, if you’re going to dine out, expect the restaurant to ask for your phone number.
“Contact tracing: Many businesses, including bars and restaurants, must collect phone numbers from their customers so they can be contacted in case they are exposed to someone who is ill,‘ MDHHS said.
Masks must still be worn, including while playing organized sports (swimmers can skip the mask).
If you can work from home, you must.
And there are limits on how big gatherings can be.
Indoor gathering size limits have been dramatically reduced, from 500 to 50; that applies to events like weddings, parties and banquets “which occur in nonresidential settings without fixed seating.‘
MDHHS says the limits can prevent superspreader events.
“The orders that MDHHS has issued are centered on keeping the public safe and following best practices to reduce the spread of this deadly virus,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “The alarming surge we are now seeing is exactly why we were so worried about the fall season. We must remain vigilant, so we prevent long-term health consequences and unnecessary deaths, and protect our hospital capacity and the health of our frontline health workers.‘
MDHHS is recommending that no more than 10 people attend indoor gatherings in private homes, and when they do, no more than two households. That includes Thanksgiving.
On Thursday, local counties added several new cases.
Wexford County added six cases, bringing the pandemic total to 167.
Osceola County appears to have added eight cases, according to state data; the Cadillac News normally relies on health department data because the health department data is verified before it is added to the dashboard. However, Central Michigan District Health Department had not updated the dashboard by deadline.
State data had Osceola County at 168 cases. If true, Osceola County has overtaken Wexford County for the number of cases.
Lake County had one new case on Thursday, bringing the county to 61 cases. Missaukee County held steady at 74 cases.
Statewide cases reached 171,220, a 3,675 increase over Wednesday. Additionally, there were 41 newly reported COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 7,298. There have been seven COVID-19 deaths in the Cadillac News coverage area; two of them were on Monday.
