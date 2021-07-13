Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola all report new COVID cases since Friday

CADILLAC — A handful of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in area counties since the end of last week.
District Health Department No. 10 reported that Wexford and Missaukee counties both added one new case over the weekend, bringing their totals to 2,558 and 1,274, respectively. Lake County's total number of cases held at 594.
Central Michigan District Health Department, which is mirroring its updates based on when the state updates their website every Tuesday and Friday, reported on Friday that Osceola County had added four new cases since their last update, bringing their total number of cases to 1,703.
No new deaths have been reported since last Wednesday.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital hadn't had a hospitalization for COVID since June 30, until July 8 and July 9, when two patients were admitted. As of Monday, the number of patients at the hospital was reported once again to be zero.
Vaccine completion rates in area counties as of Monday were reported to be 49.8% in Wexford County, 46.6% in Missaukee County and 54.6% in Lake County. Updated vaccine data was not available by press time for Osceola County. As of last Monday, Osceola County's vaccine completion rate was 39%.
On Friday, the state reported that there had been 672 new cases reported since their last update on Tuesday, including 26 deaths. Over the three days (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases was 224 per day. The deaths announced Friday included 18 deaths identified during a vital records review.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 896,067 confirmed cases in Michigan and 19,801 deaths.
