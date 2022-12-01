Wexford, Missaukee residents being asked to give feedback on recycling access in region

CADILLAC — Residents in Wexford and Missaukee counties are being asked to provide their input on recycling access and infrastructure through an online survey.
According to a press release issued by Networks Northwest, the survey will help to identify gaps and inform improvements residents would like to see in the future.
The survey is funded through a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to help counties understand current material management deficiencies and highlight opportunities for improvement.
Networks Northwest, a non-government organization facilitating various programs to build stronger communities in Northwest Michigan, is managing the survey effort.
“As the state pivots from ensuring landfill capacity and toward increasing sustainable materials management, it is important to gather feedback from residents,” said Mathew Cooke, community planner with Networks Northwest. “Understanding the current recycling situation will help to identify the gaps that need to be filled to increase recycling and material recovery in Northwest Michigan.”
The Northwest Michigan counties participating in the survey include Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford.
Residents are asked to complete the survey by Dec. 22.
The survey can be accessed by scanning the QR code attached to this story or by going to https://resourcerecycling.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3RkCnjt88HHCi7s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.