MCBAIN — The Wexford-Missaukee Right to Life organization hosted its 29th annual Focus on Life benefit dinner at the Northland Community Church recently.
This year’s dinner focused on the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, or Proposal 3, and what can be done despite the proposal passing last November. With around 260 people at the dinner, Wexford-Missaukee Right to Life President Don Hoitenga said he hopes the dinner was a wake-up call for those in attendance.
“We’re not done,” Hoitenga said.
“We have to stand up and we got to fight harder. We’ve got to get back in the game and never give up.”
Right to Life of Michigan Legislative Director Genevieve Marnon was the keynote speaker for the dinner. Marnon spoke about what she’s doing at the legislative level to fight against Proposal 3. Marnon also discussed how educating people about the civil rights unborn children have could help in the pro-life fight.
“We clearly have to educate the culture,” she said. “We have to show people that the unborn child has the civil right to be born and enjoy their lives just like you and I do.”
Marnon talked about the impact local governments like city councils and school boards can have on pro-life issues and the importance of voting. She also highlighted the battle against assisted suicides through education and outreach.
With this being her first benefit dinner since Proposal 3 was passed, Marnon said it was encouraging to see others fighting against abortions like her.
“It’s nice to know that I’ve got those people who got my back,” she said. “I’m out there doing the work in the trenches with the legislators by coming up with testimony and doing all that kind of stuff, so it’s nice to know that I’m not alone.”
Manton resident Esme Gonzales was also announced as the 2023 Oratory Contest winner at the dinner. The contest featured eight constants who wrote speeches on different pro-life topics. Gonzales’ speech focused on the reasons some women get abortions and the alternative choices they could make.
Hoitenga provided an update on the Wexford-Missaukee Right to Life and the infant memorial garden the organization is trying to build at the Lake City Cemetery. The purpose of this garden is to give people a space to remember those who’ve passed away, including loved ones and unborn children.
Despite the Lake City Council rejecting the proposed garden, Hoitenga said they plan to resubmit the proposal to the council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.