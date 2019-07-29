Wexford, Missaukee score 100% for refusing to sell tobacco to minors

CADILLAC — Wexford and Missaukee counties recently were given perfect scores for compliance regarding tobacco sales to minors.
“Recently, tobacco compliance checks were made throughout Michigan,‘ said Lynda Rutkowski, a representative of Up North Prevention. “The 21-county area of Northern Michigan had a 90% compliance rate. Wexford County had a 100% compliance rate ... Missaukee County had a 100% compliance rate.‘
Up North Prevention is an initiative of Catholic Human Services to restrict tobacco sales to minors under the Synar Amendment which was enacted as part of the Federal Public Health Service Act.
According to Up North Prevention, ongoing compliance checks are conducted on a random basis to retailers within the county by various state and federal entities. These checks are conducted with underage youth and are used as a preventive measure as well as a compliance measure. Stores that sell tobacco products are urged to carefully check identification of every customer under the age of 27 to ensure that each sale is in compliance with the law.
“For us to reach the state and federal goals of curtailing sales of tobacco to underage youth, we endorse efforts currently being made in our city and county,‘ Rutkowski said. “Resource packets have been sent to all Michigan tobacco retailers with current sale information, strategies and signage to help prevent underage sales. Up North Prevention staff works to provide information and educational materials at community events, schools, parent groups, as well as retail outlets that sell tobacco products. Local law enforcement agencies work directly with youth in our communities to provide youth prevention education.‘
According to District Health Department No. 10, Lake County’s compliance rate was 90%. Data for Osceola County was not available.
“Tobacco is the No. 1 cause of preventable death in our country,‘ Rutkowski said. “In Michigan, 90% of adults who are addicted to cigarettes began smoking before the age of 18. Currently, 18% of Michigan high school students are smokers, possibly headed for a lifetime of addiction. The short term goal of the Synar compliance checks is to determine how many retailers are illegally selling tobacco products to minors. Our long term goal is to create awareness of the youth tobacco problem and reduce the sales of tobacco to minors, therefore preventing some of our children from beginning a lifetime addiction to tobacco.‘
