Wexford, Missaukee see increases in COVID cases Saturday

CADILLAC — Eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Wexford County and one confirmed case was reported in Missaukee County as the country celebrated the Fourth of July, according to the State of Michigan.
With the increases, Wexford County saw its total number of confirmed cases jump up to 35 while Missaukee County saw its confirmed cases jump up to 21. Wexford County still was reporting four deaths while Missaukee County still reported only one.
In Lake County, confirmed cases remained at nine after it saw its number increase by one on Friday. Lake County still was reporting no deaths related to the virus.
Central Michigan District Health Department, which includes Osceola County, had not updated their numbers since Thursday, but according to the state's coronavirus website, there were two new confirmed cases reported. Osceola County had a total of 27 confirmed cases and has not reported a death associated with COVID-19.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported two hospitalizations related to the coronavirus, which was last updated on July 2.
The state reported 398 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, in addition to three deaths, bringing the total number of infected to 65,533 and the total number of deaths to 5,972.
