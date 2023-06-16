CADILLAC — United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Counties recently announced its merger with United Way of Northwest Michigan — a move that representatives say will significantly improve the organization’s local service efforts.
“The merger is effective July 1, 2023 and comes as a result of a thorough evaluation and mutual agreement between UWNWMI and UWWM, recognizing the potential for increased efficiency, effectiveness and impact in serving the communities of Northwest Michigan,” reads a press release issued Wednesday.
Under the new arrangement, former Wexford-Missaukee United Way executive director Andy Ulrich will serve as director of regional community impact of the Wexford-Missaukee Region, under the leadership of Seth Johnson, CEO/president of the United Way of Northwest Michigan.
Ulrich told the Cadillac News Wednesday that the new arrangement will allow them to reduce overhead expenses and eliminate redundancies, such as having to purchase multiple software licenses, for example.
The process of merging the two organizations didn’t happen overnight; in fact, Johnson said he remembers having conversations about the idea with former Wexford-Missaukee United Way executive director Pat Goggin as far back as 2019.
Ulrich said the potential cost-savings of such a merger was demonstrated last year, when United Way of Northwest Michigan began doing their books, saving the local chapter around 80% in the process.
It is important to note, Ulrich said, that even after the merger becomes official, funds raised in Wexford and Missaukee counties will continue to stay within those communities to address local needs and priorities.
“This will allow us to do exactly what we were doing before, but a lot more of it,” Ulrich said.
Johnson said this localized approach will enable the organization to maintain a targeted focus on the unique challenges faced by each county while leveraging combined resources to amplify impact. He added that Ulrich now will be able to focus more on serving the communities of Wexford and Missaukee counties, and less on the mundane operational duties that have to be performed behind the scenes.
“We’ll be in a position to address current social problems in a more dynamic way,” Johnson said. “To respond regionally and hyper-locally at the same time.”
In recent years, Johnson said challenges have arisen in local communities, including Wexford and Missaukee, that the merged entity will be in a better position to address through the creation of new programs, better funding of existing programs, and legislative advocacy efforts in Lansing. Those challenges include shortages in housing, childcare options and funding for mental health-related professional training, among others.
“We are thrilled to welcome United Way of Wexford-Missaukee counties,” said Deon Vaughan, board president of United Way of Northwest Michigan.
“By pooling and leveraging the resources and expertise of both organizations, and empowering local decision-making, we are confident that we’ll be even more effective in addressing the pressing needs of our communities.”
As part of the merger, former Wexford-Missaukee United Way board members Brian Kelsey and Ryan Howell will join the board of United Way of Northwest Michigan
“Together, we can accomplish more, reach farther and make a lasting difference in the communities we serve,” said Kelsey. “This merger represents a new chapter of innovation and shared vision, and I am pleased to be part of this journey.”
Doreen Lanc, executive director of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, said the United Way merger will “increase capacity, deepen our community engagement, lobby in Lansing, and allow more resources to go back into our communities.”
“By joining forces, we will have a stronger approach to addressing the needs of our region together,” she added.
Ulrich said the benefits of the merger already are starting to emerge, including the introduction to Wexford and Missaukee counties this year of a mobile dental truck.
In addition, consolidations of United Way chapters in other parts of the state have led to increases in staffing at those locations — something that Ulrich said he envisions happening here.“It just made sense,” Ulrich said. “But we won’t be increasing efficiency by sacrificing local services, we’ll be adding capacity to local services ... investing more into the local community ... I see some really good things coming out of this partnership.”
