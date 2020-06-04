CADILLAC — With a millage renewal on the Aug. 4 primary ballot, the Wexford County Michigan State University Extension Office is holding a virtual meeting to inform the public about the services it provides.
At 7 p.m. Monday, the Wexford County MSUE is hosting the community meeting via Zoom. District 6 Michigan State University Extension Director Shari Spoelman said the meeting will be an informational meeting for the public and people who use the extension's services to understand the millage renewal is going to be on the August ballot.
"We can't advocate for the passing of the millage using public resources but we can provide information," she said. "I can share a lot of information about what we do then if friends of the extension want to form an official committee that would advocate on our behalf they can do that."
Spoelman said the millage is a renewal and is not asking for an increase in taxes, but rather asking for the millage to continue at the same rate originally passed in 2015. The renewal would extend the millage another five years.
As for Monday's meeting, Spoelman said the goal is to keep it to an hour but it will be dependant on the number of questions people ask.
"The public is invited and anyone interested in seeing what we do is welcomed to attend," she said.
In May 2015, voters approved the 0.17 millage by a tally of 3,452 to 2,959. The millage provides funding so the extension can secure office space outside of the county’s Human Services Building on Lake Street. The millage also allows the extension to budget for a full-time 4-H coordinator and expand business hours.
The extension was put on notice in December 2014 by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners that it needed to seek funding alternatives, such as a millage if it wanted to continue to have an office in the county.
The extension primarily provides educational services and the assistance of experts for consumers as well as businesses, particularly in agriculture and agribusiness. Preschool educators can get ideas on how to incorporate math and science into learning time, and consumers can get advice on canning, nutrition, and growing local food.
Young people can also obtain enrichment and guidance through 4-H. An extension educator also works on diabetes prevention, provides soil tests, and helps promote the development of specialty crops such as hops and chestnuts.
The extension also educates on land use and partners with the Michigan Association of Counties to provide training for new county commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.