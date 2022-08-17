CADILLAC — The Wexford Historical Society Museum held a grand reopening earlier this month and the event was attended by a couple hundred people, including a descendant of the city’s founding family.
Museum board member Amy Schmid said around 250 people attended the Aug. 5 event, which featured a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The museum, which was built more than 100 years ago as a Carnegie Library, has received a number of donations and grants from individuals and community organizations to complete window renovations, which required that the museum be closed for some time.
A number of those donors have a very special connection to the area, including Katie Creighton, great-granddaughter of William W. Mitchell.
When Creighton learned about the window restoration project, she contacted others in the family and asked if they’d be interested in donating toward the project, and they were.
To make it easier on the museum, Creighton offered to gather up the money from her relatives and present it as one sum. In total, Creighton said around 10 Mitchell family descendants donated, and Schmid said the amount was close to $30,000.
One member of the Creighton family — William Creighton, who is the great-great-grandson of W.W. Mitchell — attended the reopening event.
Last week, another descendant of W.W. Mitchell also visited Cadillac. Read the Thursday edition of the Cadillac News to learn more about their visit, and what the family has been up to since leaving the Cadillac area several decades ago.
