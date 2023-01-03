Wexford organizational meeting, administration contracts first items of business in 2023

CADILLAC — The makeup of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners’ leadership could be different after Wednesday’s regular meeting and there also will be one new face on the board.
The incumbent board members will welcome a new member to the board, Jason Mitchell, after incumbent District 1 commissioner Joe Hurlburt opted to not seek re-election during the last election cycle. Mitchell was elected to the position in November’s General Election after he received more votes than his opponent Randy Sucharski.
All other seats on the commission remain as they have been including, Michael Musta (District 2), Ben Townsend (District 3), Kathy Adams (District 4), Michael Bush (District 5), Julie Theobald (District 6), Gary Taylor (District 7), Jason Baughan (District 8) and Brian Potter (District 9).
With the arrival of the new year, the board also is scheduled to address its annual organizational matters, which include the designation of committee chairs, as well as the assignment of committee members. It is also at Wednesday’s meeting where the board will set its 2023 meeting schedule.
In addition to the board’s organizational matters, the board is scheduled to discuss an ethics policy.
Every year the commissioners adopt board and committee policies and procedures and the ethics policy addresses general practice-type things. This includes “Acts in the public interest,” “Compliance with law,” “Respect for process,” “Conduct of public meetings” and “Communication.” It also includes commissioners giving full disclosure regarding their business dealings and personal relationships, as well as not disseminating confidential information.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss and approve dual-employed contracts for the county administrator and deputy county administrator.
In both cases, the contracts would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023, and continue through Dec. 31, 2025. In addition to the salaries both administrator, Joe Porterfield receives as the county’s equalization director and Jami Bigger receives as the county’s human resources director, they also will receive compensation for their duties in the administrator’s office.
If his contract is approved, Porterfield would receive, “a gross additional sum of ($630) per week for calendar year 2023; the sum of ($661.50) per week for calendar year 2024; and the sum of ($694.58) per week for calendar year 2025.” This would be in addition to the salary he earns as equalization director.
If her contract is approved, Bigger would receive, “a gross additional sum of ($472.50) per week for calendar year 2023; the gross sum of ($496.13) per week for calendar year 2024; and the gross sum of ($520.94) per week for calendar year 2025.” This would be in addition to the salary she earns as human resources director.
Both Porterfield and Bigger also would be entitled to the same fringe benefits as provided by the county to its other similarly situated employees, according to the contract.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
Currently, the courthouse elevator is being upgraded and is inoperable at this time. For that reason, the county is offering an extended meeting room for those unable to reach the third floor of the courthouse. If a person needs to utilize this option, they are asked to inform security upon their entrance into the courthouse. They then will be directed to the west wing conference room to view and participate in the meeting via Zoom.
