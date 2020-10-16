Wexford, Osceola add COVID-19 cases Thursday

CADILLAC — Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Cadillac News coverage area on Thursday.
At last check on Wednesday in Osceola County, there were 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Central Michigan District Health Department. A time stamp, however, suggests those numbers may have been for the previous day. On Thursday afternoon, Osceola County was showing 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of five over the newspaper’s last check.
District Health Department No. 10’s COVID-19 data dashboard showed Wexford County had two newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 127. Lake County remained at 39 cases, while Missaukee County was at 54 cases.
State data, however, suggests that there are 18 confirmed contagious cases in the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area. Since Oct. 6, there have been three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wexford County, 13 in Osceola County, zero in Missaukee County and two in Lake County.
People are generally contagious for 10 days after symptoms appear or they test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19; however, many people may have and spread COVID-19 without knowing. Approximately 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, health experts have said.
Statewide, there were 141,091 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan on Thursday, an increase of 2,030 over the previous day. However, some of those cases should have been reported on Wednesday; “Late Wednesday a data slowdown in the processing of laboratory results to the statewide reporting system was noted. Today’s count of cases includes a number of cases that would have been included in yesterday’s total,‘ a note on the state’s coronavirus website states.
There have been 6,973 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan, five of which were in local counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.