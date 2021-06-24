Wexford, Osceola and Lake counties add new COVID cases Wednesday

CADILLAC — A handful of new COVID-19 cases were reported in area counties on Wednesday.
According to District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, Wexford County added two new cases, Lake County added one and Osceola County added one. No new cases were reported in Missaukee County.
Total confirmed case counts in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties as of Wednesday were 2,553, 1,268, 591 and 1,699, respectively.
No new deaths were reported in the area on Wednesday.
The peak of daily cases in Northern Michigan was reached on April 16, when 278 confirmed cases were recorded in the District Health Department No. 10 coverage area. Since that time, case numbers have consistently dropped. On Wednesday, nine new cases were recorded in the entire health department coverage area, which consists of 10 counties.
Vaccination rates continue to creep upward in the area, as well.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as of Wednesday 52.39% of residents in Wexford County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, which is an increase of 0.1% over Monday's numbers. In Missaukee County, 48.91% of the population have received a vaccination, which is an increase of 0.06%. In Lake County, 56.41% of the population have received a vaccination, which is an increase of 0.09%. In Osceola County, 41.04% of the population have received a vaccination, which is an increase of 0.04%
Statewide cases increased by 174 on Monday, and the number of deaths increased by two. There have been 893,756 confirmed cases statewide and 19,664 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
