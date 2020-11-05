CADILLAC — Every community in Osceola County now has a reportable number of COVID-19 cases.
When there are fewer than five cases, the health departments suppress the exact count to protect privacy.
There are now more than five cases in every Osceola County zip code. The 49631 (Evart) zip code has had 36 cases since the pandemic began; 49639 (Hersey) has had 15; 49655 (LeRoy) has had 21; 49665 (Marion) has had 37; 49677 (Reed City) has had 62; 49679 (Sears) has had 13; and 49688 (Tustin) has had 18. Additionally, parts of the Marion zip code are also in Missaukee County, where there have been fewer than five. The part of the Tustin zip code that is in Wexford County has also had fewer than five cases.
Wexford County's highest case count is in the Cadillac zip code, with 128 cases and another five in the Missaukee County part of the zip code. Some Wexford County communities, like Harrietta and Boon, remain below the reporting threshold. The Manton zip code has had 31 cases, while the Mesick zip code has had 22, according to District Health Department No. 10's dashboard. Manton's zip code had another 15 cases within Missaukee County. Lake City (45) and McBain (32) led the case count in Missaukee County. In Lake County, Luther had 10 cases, while the part of the county that is in Reed City's zip code had seven cases.
All four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area added COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with both Wexford and Osceola County topping 200 cases.
Wexford County added six cases, reaching 202 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There an additional 25 probable cases.
Osceola County added six cases since Tuesday, reaching a pandemic-long total of 205.
Lake County added five cases, reaching 80 confirmed cases in addition to five probable cases. Missaukee County added four cases, reaching 108 cases and 18 probable cases.
Michigan is in the midst of a second wave, with cases in the Cadillac News coverage area outpacing what we saw in April.
People are generally contagious for about 10 days after their test sample was taken or their symptoms began. There are 28 cases in Wexford County with onset dates between Oct. 26 and Nov. 4, plus two probable cases. There are 34 confirmed and six probable in Osceola County. Missaukee County has 29 confirmed and one probable. Lake County has 15 confirmed and one probable. While those people should be quarantining, you can't assume that there's no chance of getting the virus in the community, since so many people (as many as 40%, according to health experts) are asymptomatic for COVID-19. That means they have and can spread the virus that causes the disease but are not themselves showing signs of being sick.
Statewide confirmed cases reached 192,096 on Wednesday, an increase of 4,101 since Tuesday. Deaths reached 7,419. Every county in the Cadillac News coverage area has lost someone to COVID-19.
