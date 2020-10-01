Wexford, Osceola each have 2 new COVID-19 cases

CADILLAC — The coronavirus positivity rate among four local counties for the week ending Sept. 26 was less than 1%. It was the lowest positivity rate for any week ending in September; the week ending Sept. 5 was highest at 2.2%. The week ending Sept. 26 also had the lowest positivity rate since Aug. 15.
Positivity rates are the percentage of tests coming back positive. For the week ending Sept. 26, there were 1,515 tests conducted for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, according to a state-provided spreadsheet of diagnostic testing. Fourteen of those tests were positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Already for the week ending Oct. 3, there have been 14 tests that have come back positive (out of 534 tests run for residents of the four counties). So far, the positivity rate is 2.6%.
However, in recent weeks, positivity rates have appeared higher earlier in the week. That's because the state and local health departments are no longer reporting cases on Saturday or Sunday; the departments wait until Monday to report cases that came back positive over the weekend.
On Wednesday, District Health Department No. 10 announced that Wexford County had two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the pandemic total to 113. Central Michigan District Health Department showed that Osceola County also had two new cases, bringing the pandemic total to 87. Missaukee County remained at 48 and Lake County remained at 34
Many of those people have recovered. The state defines recovery as still being alive a month after symptoms occur or a person tests positive; in Wexford County that's 82 people, while it's 29 in Missaukee and 28 in Lake County. Osceola County has had 62 people meet the definition of recovery. Wexford County has had four COVID-19 deaths and Missaukee County has had one. Osceola and Lake counties haven't had any.
But the "recovery" definition does not mean that there are 27 people who are actively sick and potentially spreading the virus in Wexford County. People are generally contagious for about 10 days after their onset date (the day they start having symptoms or the date they got tested).
In Wexford County, there have been five cases with onset dates on or after Sept. 21. In Osceola County, it's three confirmed cases with an onset date in the past 10 days and two probable cases (these are people with symptoms but no positive test result). Missaukee County has had four cases in the past 10 days and Lake County has had three.
However, that doesn't mean there are only 17 COVID-19 cases in the four counties. Many people are asymptomatic and never get tested.
On Wednesday, the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance called for higher capacity limits for bars, restaurants, and meetings and banquet centers in the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City region, saying the facilities should be allowed to operate at 75% capacity so long as the positivity rate stays below 3% for an extended period of time.
The Cadillac News analysis of testing data has the four counties at less than 3% since May; however, Lake and Osceola County are considered to be in the Grand Rapids region.
Zip code analysis by the newspaper using local health department data shows Cadillac has had the most cases in local towns, at 77. Reed City is next at 33, followed by Lake City (18), Mesick and McBain (16), Manton (15) and Marion (14).
