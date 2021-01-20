Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity exceeds fundraising goal with virtual Festival of Dreams

CADILLAC — Both online and in person, the community is eager to support Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity.
"Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to announce that the annual Festival of Dreams Fundraiser was a HUGE success," executive director Amy Gibbs wrote a press release. "Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions this in-person event was switched to an online only event. Our goal of $26,000 was not only met but we exceeded it. The support of our community by sponsoring, donating, and bidding was key to this event success. Many thanks to the Festival of Dreams Committee and especially the chair — Deb Ballard."
This year's scheduled Festival of Dreams event was already sold out when Gibbs started having second thoughts during the COVID resurgence. After checking with the health department, Gibbs and the board of directors called a committee meeting.
"We decided that for the good of our community and our organization, it's better not to have an in-person event at this time," Gibbs said in November.
Because the event funds their home build and home repair projects, the Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity decided to move forward with the event's silent auction. Proceeds from the event fund home builds and home repair projects.
Items auctioned off on Dec. 4 included a Charcuterie Board for 10 from Hermann's European Cafe, ski lessons at Caberfae Peaks with Eric Harcourt and Marty Williams, designer purses, and a framed golf flag signed by golf legends.
"WOHFH is excited to continue to serve our partner families with the funds received," Gibbs wrote in the press release." We could not do what we do without the many partners we have in our community! If we have learned anything from the COVID-19 crisis, it is that our ability to thrive during the past year is directly tied to the safety and stability of our housing. Our homes have become offices, classrooms, gyms and much more. Safe and affordable housing is key to every person’s success."
Since the Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity chapter was founded 31 years ago, 39 families have partnered in home build projects. In addition, 19 homes have been spruced up and repaired in their "Brush With Kindness" program.
