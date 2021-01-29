CADILLAC — Around 30 people gathered at 440 Rogers St. in Cadillac Wednesday to witness Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity present the keys of a brand new home to Lisa Inscho.
"We are grateful for the opportunity to provide safe and affordable housing for the Inscho family," Habitat wrote in a press release about the home blessing ceremony. "We trust that this home will create a lasting legacy for Lisa and her children for generations to come. If we have learned anything during this pandemic it is how important safe and affordable housing is for everyone. It is with privilege that we present the key to the door of their home and the future blessings it will unlock."
After the death of her husband Michael in November of 2013, Inscho was unable to keep up with the house payments. She has been saving to buy another house ever since.
“This is so exciting" Inscho said when she found out in 2019 she was chosen by Habitat to be their 2020 partner family. “To have a house of our own is a dream. We lost our home in foreclosure and I’ve built myself up. I was pre-qualified and had an offer in on a house but we were denied. I couldn’t believe it. I thought, what do I need to do?"
Habitat for Humanity partners with people locally and all over the world to build a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own home along with volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
While the completion of the Rogers Street home is a little delayed due to complications caused by COVID-19, Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amy Gibbs said all things considered, the project came together quite smoothly.
Gibbs said they had hoped to have Inscho in the home by Christmas but due to material shortages and difficulties finding subcontractors with enough time to work on the home, they had to settle for the end of January.
Fortunately, they were able to finish the 1,050-square foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home within their budget — no small feat during a year when the cost of many construction projects have skyrocketed.
The construction team that worked on the home was comprised of Evan Stieg, Kris Carlson, John Harrington and Monty Wood.
During the ceremony Wednesday, Cadillac Zion Lutheran Church Pastor Scott Torkko blessed the home and presented a Bible to Inscho. There also was a presentation of quilts donated by local quilters.
With the keys of the 2020 home now in the hands of the partner family, Gibbs said they're turning their attention to their 2021 partner family.
In October, Habitat announced they would be partnering with 33-year-old Kasey Lilly for their next home.
Lilly always wanted to provide a good home for her family, but being a single mother of three young children, including a non-verbal autistic son with epilepsy, it's been a rocky road.
Gibbs said for the 2021 build, they decided to acquire a home they previously built for a past home build recipient in 2007. She said that family recently decided to move out of the area, creating an opportunity for them to repurchase the home at a discounted rate.
The home, located at 230 Robertson St., is in very good condition but Gibbs said they still need to complete some minor rehabilitations and repairs before the Lilly family moves in. Gibbs said they recently received bids on this project and expect to have it complete by June of this year.
