Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity hosting Festival of Dreams fundraiser this Saturday

CADILLAC — Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity will be hosting their annual Festival of Dreams fundraiser this Saturday.
“We will celebrate our partners, volunteers, and community, where together, we build homes and give families hope,” reads a description of the event, which has been dubbed “Visions of a Home — A Black Tie and Pearls Affair and Online Auction.”
The event will feature a dinner as well as a live auction and entertainment. In addition, this year, Habitat will host the online auction concurrently. The online auction, which began Thursday, features 130 items.
The Festival of Dreams will be held at 6 p.m. at the Cadillac Grill. Tickets cost $75 per person. All proceeds from the event will go toward anticipated projects in the upcoming year.
“The community support for this event has been astounding” said Amy Gibbs, executive director of Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity. “We are beyond blessed and so excited to continue our mission of building and repairing safe and affordable housing in the communities we serve”.
The silent auction can be viewed at: www.32auctions.com/FOD2021
