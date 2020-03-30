Wexford, Osceola have their second COVID-19 cases

CADILLAC — Wexford and Osceola counties both have their second positive COVID-19 test results.
District Health Department No. 10, which has jurisdiction in Wexford County, released the information Sunday evening.
It comes a little more than a week after the county’s first case. District Health Department No. 10 announced on Friday, March 20, 2020 that a Wexford County resident had COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That patient was said to be recuperating at home.
The health department says nurses are investigating whether the newest COVID-19 patient had any close contacts.
District Health Department No. 10 reiterated on Sunday that residents should assume COVID-19 is present in every community.
Osceola County’s second case was announced Sunday via the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website, which updates the statewide tally daily.
Osceola County’s second COVID-19 case comes just two days after the county’s first case was announced on Friday.
There have now been five COVID-19 cases in the Cadillac News coverage area.
On Thursday, March 26, 2020, the Cadillac News coverage area saw its second positive COVID-19 test, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services records. That patient, a Missaukee County resident in his 70s, died the next day, on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Munson Cadillac Hospital.
The hospital in Cadillac is serving as one of three designated COVID-19 care centers. Nobody was currently hospitalized there with COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Three patients, however, have tested positive for COVID-19 through the hospital’s testing program.
Lake County had not yet had a COVID-19 case as of Sunday afternoon.
But the state’s tally is growing exponentially, doubling every couple of days.
By Sunday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had reached 5,486 with 132 deaths.
That’s almost twice what it had been Thursday morning, when the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached 2,856, with 60 deaths.
