CADILLAC — Wexford, Osceola and Missaukee counties all reported additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday on Sunday.
According to statistics compiled by the state of Michigan and District Health Department No. 10, Wexford County added three new cases on Saturday and one on Sunday, bringing the total number in the county to 71.
Missaukee County reported one new case on Sunday, bringing their total to 29.
The state also reported that Osceola County added a case, bringing its total to 66, although this wasn’t reflected in figures published by the Central Michigan District Health Department.
Lake County remained at 28 over the weekend.
The number of people in this area who have died as a result of COVID-19 remained at four in Wexford County, one in Missaukee County, and zero in Lake and Osceola counties.
On Sunday, the state reported that four people died from COVID-19 in Michigan, bringing the total number of fatalities to 6,393. The state also reported that as of Sunday, there have been 96,792 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the virus reached Michigan.
