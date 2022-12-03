GRAYLING — Graduation day is the end of one chapter and the beginning of another and for the nearly 20 individuals who completed the regional police academy at Kirtland Community College, Friday’s commencement ceremony was the starting point of a career.
There is no doubt the profession has taken its lumps over the past few years, but that cloud wasn’t hanging over Friday’s commencements. Instead, the smiling faces of the 55th academy’s graduates, their families and personnel from the various police departments and sheriff’s offices who sponsored the recruits’ education at the academy and hired them were common.
It was a moment marked by happiness and accomplishment.
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office sponsored four of the graduates while Osceola County Sheriff’s Office sponsored two. Both agencies, like many in the area, the state and across the country are dealing with staffing issues. The new additions to both sheriff’s offices were welcomed.
“It is exciting because we have four young deputies looking to get to work. They all have local ties to Wexford County and we are excited to get them here,” Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said.
Before the addition of the four new deputies, Taylor said the sheriff’s office was dealing with double-digit staffing vacancies. The hope is the sheriff’s office will sponsor another four during the next academy, but that will still leave another four vacancies to be filled before the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is fully staffed.
The hope is that having new, young deputies with local ties to the community will translate to longevity and retention.
“It is lucky the local connection happened this time. If you hire folks with ties to the community, they have a higher likelihood to stay,” Taylor said. “All the (new deputies) are local folks with ties to the community, and they have expressed a willingness to make this a career and stay.”
It’s a similar story in Osceola County for Sheriff Mark Cool.
Cool said the addition of the two new deputies, who also have local ties to Osceola County and the region, will have an immediate impact in the positive. Cool said currently the sheriff’s office is running with a skeleton crew and if the sheriff’s office were to lose one more deputy, he or the undersheriff would have to help out by taking road patrol shifts.
While it is still a struggle to fill vacancies, Cool said the sponsoring of new deputies at the academy, which means paying for their education, is helping to make a difference. That practice is starting to become common, as a majority of the new police officers or deputies were sponsored by departments or sheriff’s offices.
“Now that we’re sponsoring people in the academy, we’ve done probably five interviews this month of people who wanted to be a police officer but never thought it was within reach,” Cool said. “But now we are sponsoring people so they are reaching out to us and coming in for interviews. We actually have one we are looking at pretty hard right now to get her into the next academy.”
The four new Wexford County deputies included Alexis Howard, Tyler Lung, Garrett Quiggin and Rick Wetzig and the parents of Deputy Quiggin Stacey and Troy Quiggin, as well as other family, were on hand for his graduation from the academy.
Proud mother Stacy Quiggin said she is excited that he is staying close to home and that he will be working with his father, who also is a Wexford County deputy. She said Garrett graduated from Ferris State University in May with a bachelor’s in business administration but the dream to have a career in law enforcement was too hard to pass up.
“Everyone (in the family) is excited to see him give back to the community. It’s a community job for sure,” she said. “He has found his thing.”
As for his father and now co-worker, Troy Quiggin said he was proud of him and glad to see him make a choice and stick with it. Troy Quiggin said his son has always wanted to be a cop since he was a little kid.
Although he went to college and graduated, he didn’t know what he wanted to do after that. The desire to become a police officer was still there, so Troy Quiggin and the rest of the family supported Garrett’s decision.
“I’ve always wanted to serve, whether it was my community or my country, I always wanted to serve. I let my family talk me out of it, to begin with. I decided to do college and when I finally graduated I didn’t want to go into an office,” he said. “I didn’t want to be stuck in a cubicle. I wanted to serve my community.”
For Wetzig, who was born and raised in Wexford County, the desire to become a police officer was one that has been with him for a long time but like with many people, life happened. He had a family young and it wasn’t an option for him to get started down that career path.
At that time it was more difficult to find positions in law enforcement and having to pay his way through the academy while at the same time not working regularly for 17 weeks with no pay wasn’t an option. In 2022 and with the sponsorships, Wetzig said it became possible and feasible.
“I’m excited. I can’t wait to get started on the journey and I think the training has just begun,” Wetzig said. “I’m looking forward to serving the community of Wexford County.”
Howard was already working as a corrections officer in Wexford County for a year when the opportunity presented itself to go to the academy and become a deputy. Like Garrett Quiggin and Wetzig, Howard has local ties, as she was born and raised in Cadillac.
While it may sound cliché, Howard said she wanted to become a police officer to help people and, in particular, she wants to help address the issues of mental health that people across the country, state and Wexford County are struggling with.
“Mental health is a huge thing for me. I really want to be a part of helping with that,” she said. “We have been productive with that and already team with community mental health. It’s a huge goal of mine to be able to continue to help with mental health.”
For Lung, becoming a deputy is just a continuation of the service he started six years ago in the military. He has served six years in the Michigan Army National Guard and recently signed up for another six years. The previous six years have included a 13-month deployment in 2019.
As for why he wanted to become a deputy, Lung said he wanted to add another career that, like the military, he could be proud of.
“We have a pretty long line of service men and women in my family, and (law enforcement) seems like a noble profession,” the Cadillac native said. “I was eager to become a part of it. I didn’t really fit in with many other jobs, so I wanted to put my foot in.”
For the two new Osceola County deputies, Travis Holda and Shane Helmer, the chance to become police officers was just part of the natural progression in their careers.
For Holda, helping people and being out in the community talking with people is important to him, and becoming a deputy seemed like the right fit. For more than 10 years, Holda said he has been trying to get through the police academy after he graduated from Ferris State University in 2010 with a bachelor’s in criminal justice.
Like Wetzig, however, Holda said life happened and it was difficult to make going to the academy work until now. Both Holda and Helmer likely will fill two school liaison officer positions, but they also will handle some road patrol duties.
While law enforcement has not always been shown in a positive light during the past few years, Holda said he wasn’t going to let what other people think to dictate what he wants to do or how he treats people. He said he wants to come into the position of deputy to help mend some of those bridges and help people understand not all police are bad.
“It’s a small, small minority of people that make the bad name for the whole group of law enforcement. So I want to try and make the change and make people understand we are here to help and not hurt,” Holda said.
For Helmer, the progression to becoming a deputy just seemed natural.
He has served as a reserve officer with the sheriff’s office for roughly eight years, so when the opportunity came up to go to the academy the decision was easy to make. He also had been serving as a first responder/EMS worker. As for being a school liaison officer, Helmer said he is excited about the opportunity and will be serving within Pine River Area Schools.
“I think my experience with the fire service and EMS, being able to talk to people and build bonds will help me out with that,” he said. “I’m just excited to come back to work with a great group of people at the sheriff’s office.”
