CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police have submitted to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office the initial findings of an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man last month by a Cadillac police officer.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said in an email to the Cadillac News that he has received a “partial report” from MSP on the investigation, but before he can make any determination on the case he needs additional details.
“I have requested some additional information that they are working on getting for me,” Wiggins said. “We are still waiting for some additional reports to come in.”
On Aug. 12, Cadillac Police were called to a report of a breaking and entering of an occupied home on Aldrich Street. Before arriving police were told that the suspect had a machete.
The officer located the suspect in an adjacent rear yard holding the machete to a dog’s throat, police report.
The officer gave loud verbal commands to the suspect. The suspect, wielding the machete, then charged the officer, who fired his duty weapon, police said. When the officer determined that the suspect posed no further danger, the officers rendered first aid and began CPR, police said.
The suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Matthew Bigler, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said it’s department policy in any officer-involved shooting to request an outside agency such as MSP conduct an investigation to determine that the officer followed proper protocol. Based on all available evidence, Ottjepka said he’s confident that the officer in this case did.
The Cadillac officer was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, pursuant to Cadillac Police protocol.
Lt. Derrick Carroll, public information officer for the MSP Seventh District, said they handle officer-involved shootings the same way they handle a homicide case.
They confiscate the weapon used in the killing, examine ballistic evidence at the scene, collect bullet casings, conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, talk to witnesses and officers, and watch any available camera footage of the incident.
After reviewing all the evidence, Carroll said at that point they’ll submit a report to the prosecutor’s office, which then will make a determination if criminal charges should be pursued. This process may be complete within two to three weeks or it may take months, depending on if they have to wait for information such as autopsy results.
