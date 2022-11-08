CADILLAC — The Wexford County Prosecutor's Office was still waiting for the police report Monday from an incident involving an alleged bomb threat at the Cadillac Veterans Affairs Clinic Friday afternoon.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Monday afternoon he didn't have anything to report because he had not yet received the report from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office. He, however, said he was confident he should have it within a day or two.
"Once we receive the report it will be a top priority to review and make the decision about whether to press charges as soon as we have enough information to make a decision," Wiggins said.
After the building was evacuated and the bomb squad was called and searched the clinic, no bomb was found in the building.
A female suspect was identified Friday, contact was made and an interview was completed, according to Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor. Additionally, Taylor said the Wexford County prosecutor is being consulted regarding whether charges should be filed against the suspect in this case. Taylor reiterated that no bomb was found in the building.
Police said the female suspect entered the VA clinic located at the Village of Wexford strip mall on North Mitchell Street in Haring Township early Friday afternoon. Police said via press release that the female suspect allegedly referred to an explosive device possibly being in the building. Police said the woman left a small package in the VA clinic and exited the building.
A release by the VA Friday stated all staff and veterans evacuated from the clinic and the sheriff’s office and the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was notified. The VA press release also stated all appointments on Friday were canceled and the clinic was closed for the rest of the day.
In addition to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, the MSP, MSP K9 Unit, MSP Bomb Squad and the Haring Township Fire Department responded to the incident.
