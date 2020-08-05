CADILLAC — The elected positions people cast a vote for Tuesday in Wexford County will have the same people receiving votes in November.
For the first time in many years, there were no contested races in Wexford County government. That meant on Tuesday all nine county commissioners, Joseph Hurlburt, Michael Musta, Benjamin Townsend, Michael Bengelink, Michael Bush, Julie Theobald, Gary Taylor, Judy Nichols, and Brian Potter ran unopposed as Republicans. The nine commissioners now move on to General Election in November.
Likewise, Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman, Wexford County Drain Commissioner Michael Solomon, non-incumbent Wexford County Prosecutor candidate Corey Wiggins, non-incumbent Wexford County Register of Deeds Roxanne Snyder, Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor, Wexford County Surveyor Craig Pullen, and Wexford County Treasurer Kristi Nottingham also ran unopposed Tuesday for their position as Republican candidates. Those incumbents and candidates also move on to General Election in November.
All the results, however, are unofficial until they are confirmed by the county's board of canvassers, which should happen sometime Wednesday.
