CADILLAC — For the third year in a row, an event historically scheduled in June was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, Wexford County Council on Aging Executive Director Kathy Kimmel confirmed the Senior Expo had again been canceled due to concerns related to COVID-19. Earlier in the week, Kimmel penned a letter announcing the cancellation of the upcoming June 16 event.
“We were concerned about the venue, which was at the Wex, due to the past events being large events. In the past, we have had upwards of 75 vendors and our headcount including vendors, volunteers, staff and attendees was 800 to 900 people for four hours,” she said.
The event is not only a health care fair to distribute information and resources, according to Kimmel. She said the Senior Expo also is a social event with entertainment and a meal. The entertainment typical was music for eras the senior citizens who attend are familiar with, Kimmel said.
This included having tables and chairs where the senior citizens could come together to talk, listen and enjoy a meal. While masks could be worn while enjoying the music, Kimmel said they would have to take them off to eat. With senior citizens considered an at-risk group, it wasn’t a chance she was willing to take.
“We view our mission of the agency to keep people healthy and safe. We felt holding it the same way we have and in the same venue was contradictory to our mission,” she said.
Kimmel said she reached out to District Health Department No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes to get his input. Kimmel said she was told it was too early to know what things would be like in June. She also said she could consider moving forward with the event and, if needed, she could cancel closer to the senior expo.
Kimmel said there are a lot of logistical things that go into the planning of the senior expo and money. There are the fees vendors pay, and the work to find sponsors for prizes and giveaways and the meal. She said they also looked at the potential of using other venues such as the Marketplace at Cadillac Commons or the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
The Market and the Rotary pavilion, however, presented challenges, too. This included space issues, parking issues and being weather dependent.
